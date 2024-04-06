Classic Rocker Dies From Motor Neurone Disease: Gerry Conway Was 76

A rock and musician who made his name starting back in the late 1960s has died. Gerry Conway's bandmates from the group Fairport Convention announced his death in an official update on their website. The Daily Mail reports that Conway "passed away following a battle with motor neurone disease on March 29." He was 76.

"It is with great sadness that Fairport Convention announces the death of Gerry Conway, our dear friend and former drummer," Fairport Convention's statement read. "Gerry died at the age of 76 on Friday 29 March after a period of illness. Gerry served as Fairport's drummer from 1998 until 2022. He brought to the band an impeccable understanding of 'feel' and comradeship, a unique sense of subtlety and a complete understanding of what was required."

The band added, "Fairport Convention's thoughts and condolences are with Gerry's partner Jacqui and the family."

Conway's former collaborator Cat Stevens (now known as Yusuf Islam) also issued a statement on his death. Conway played on five Yusuf / Cat Stevens studio albums (including 1971's Teaser and the Firecat) and two live albums.

(Photo: Steve Thorne/Redferns/Getty Images)

"Sadly my great old drummer, Gerry Conway just passed away," Islam wrote. "What a lad, and what ingenuity and style. May God grant him the beautiful reward of peace everlasting."

Conway also performed and recorded with Jethro Tull, Al Stewart, Iain Matthews, Steeleye Span and Fotheringay.