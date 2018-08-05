George Michael’s Boyfriend Claims Singer Died by Suicide

George Michael’s final boyfriend has come forward with the startling accusation that the late singer died of suicide and not from natural causes.

Fadi Fawaz, who dated Michael starting in 2012, allegedin a July 20 Sun interview that the natural causes reported by the coroner were not the full story. Now he is doubling down on those claims and alluding to a possible cover-up.

“George I hate you,” Fawaz wrote.

George I hate you. — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) August 4, 2018

After that blunt start, Fawaz shared screen shots of posts he made on other social media outlets about Michael.

“Your power proved to me you could make a Town not react to loud noise at odd hours,” Fawaz wrote in a Facebook post. “Your power proved to me you could turn friends, family and strangers into liars, cowards and very much inhuman and yet this mega power can’t make or keep someone KIND or LOVING. And I can not wait to prove that to you. With all my hate, Fadi.”

He then returns to the suicide claim by pondering what Michael could have done to him and others if he was willing to take his own life.

“How can I get disappointed with someone (who) ended their own life?” Fawaz wrote. “If anyone can do that to [themselves], they can do worse things to others.”

In the Sun interview, Fawaz made a rash of accusations about the late Wham! member. He not only alleges that Michael died by suicide, but that his time of death was actually some time on Christmas Eve, as opposed to Christmas Day when the singer’s body was found by Fawaz.

He also alludes to a connection between the “Careless Whisper” singer’s death date and the birthday of Lesley Angold Panayiotou, Michael’s mother.

“I’m sick and tired of people asking me what happened on Christmas Day,” Fawaz said. “Well let me tell you, George died on his mother’s birthday, so that might answer a few questions.”

Additionally, Fawaz backs up his suicide remarks by alleging that Michael attempted suicide five times before his 2016 death.

“Not to mention it took five attempts to manage to end his life,” Fawaz said. “I think it’s important for the story.”

Michael’s family has not yet commented on Fawaz’s allegation. The official coroner’s report listed “dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver” as the cause of Michael’s death.