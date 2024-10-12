Rapper Dies by Suicide in Las Vegas: Lucas Coly Was 27

Hip-hop artist Lucas Coly has died by suicide, according to authorities who spoke with The Daily Mail. He was 27.

Coly, who was also known for his YouTuber career, died earlier in October from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his head. The Clark County Office of Coroner and Medical Examiner, which oversees death cases in Las Vegas, confirmed the cause of death, as well as the manner of death to The Daily Mail on Oct. 4.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before his death, Coly shared one final Instagram message to his fans via Stories, simply writing “I love yall” along with an orange heart emoji.

As a rapper, Coly racked up tens of millions of streams with his songs “Break ya Back,” “I Just Wanna,” “Feelings,” “Stick With You,” “My Li Shawty” and “Numb.” His Spotify profile indicates he had 129,000 monthly listeners.

Coly’s hip-hop fame spun out from his career as a social media influencer. He developed a following on YouTube, Instagram and the now-defunct Vine. On YouTube, he was one of the main stars of the YouTube Channel “Lucas & Amber” alongside his ex-girlfriend Amber H. She has spoken out in an emotional livestream, per The Shade Room, pushing back against online trolls who blamed her for his death. She also claimed Coly had threatened to harm himself during the last phone call they shared.