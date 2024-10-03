Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Dies of Cancer: Fayo Was 46

Singer-songwriter Mario LeBlanc – better known by the stage name Fayo – passed away on Monday at the age of 46. According to his obituary, LeBlanc died at his home in Mont-Carmel, Quebec in Canada surrounded by his loving family. Fans were devastated to hear of LeBlanc's sudden illness.

LeBlanc was born in Dieppe, New Brunswick and was considered one of the leading voices for the Acadian people – a term for a French-speaking ethnic group in eastern Canada. His songs were primarily in the local French dialect known as chiac, which consists of a unique mixture of French and English words and grammar. He blended the genres of folk, rock and urban poetry to cultivate a unique voice, yet he connected with fans all over the world.

According to a report by Acadienouvelle, LeBlanc suffered through a brief battle with cancer before he passed away. A family friend told reporters that only those very close to him knew that he was ill, and he continued working as long as he could. LeBlanc reportedly continued to work as a janitor in the area in addition to his musical career.

LeBlanc was always interested in music and songwriting, and he began his career as a young man with the band Réveil. At the same time, he published his first book of poetry. LeBlanc went solo under the name Fayo in 2000, and quickly found an audience eager for his work. He won the singer-songwriter of the year award at the Gala de la Chanson de Caraquet and was named Newcomer of the Year at the Prix Éloizes.

Fayo released three studio albums – La fiève des fèves in 2001, Accent aigu in 2006 and Fayo in 2012. He collaborated with others on many projects in between, and toured widely across Canada, Europe and other places around the world. According to his family, he continued to write and compose music up until his death.

"I was always impressed by his great simplicity," said LeBlanc's former manager, Yolande Bourgeois in an interview with Acadienouvelle. "He was also so sincere in his artistic projects, they were things that really came from him. He was really determined when he had something in mind. As short as his life was, artistically, I think he did things he could be very proud of."

LeBlanc is survived by his twin sister Nathalie, his sisters Sophie and Maria and his brother Maurice. He leaves behind seven nieces and nephews in addition to fans and friends around the world. His memorial service is open to the public on Sunday, Oct. 6 in Summerside on Prince Edward Island, Canada.