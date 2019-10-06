Gene Simmons Stepped out With Kids Sophie and Nick Night Before Hospitalization

Gene Simmons had fans a bit worried when it leaked out that he was hospitalized on Tuesday. While it turned out to be part two of a three-part kidney stone procedure, fans were still bummed that one of their favorite rockstars was ill. Some were especially surprised by the news because Simmons stepped out just hours before to attend the world premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. He was not alone in the outing, either. His two children, Nick and Sophie Simmons, were in tow at the Hollywood event.

Gene, 70, posted about the outing after his surgery was completed, writing, “the kids and myself at the premiere of #maleficent,” alongside a picture from the event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the comments, many commented on just how much Nick, 30 and Sophie, 27, looked like the KISS rocker and his wife, model Shannon Tweed.

“You have a beautiful family Gene Simmons,” one fan wrote. “To me Nick looks like you in the early days and Sophie is a perfect combination of you and Shannon.”

Another wrote, “They both look just like u.”

A third added, “Sophie is beautiful! Nick’s adorable. Glad you’re able to spend time with your grown children, I know how much it means to us! Miss seeing Shannon with y’all; she’s a rock!”

After hospitalization leaked to media, Tweed, 62, confirmed the news on Instagram alongside a medical image of Gene’s insides that showed the kidney stones.

“Well, now that the cats out of the bag, this is Gene’s second of three procedures that will remove these large kidney stones so he can move on with Rockin’ & Rollin’” Tweed wrote. “And, by the way Happy Anniversary to my wonderful husband.”

She later uploaded a picture of her husband, showing that he really was not that worse for wear after the surgery, when compared to the Maleficent premiere images.

View this post on Instagram Gene is stealing socks from the hospital A post shared by ShannonLeeTweedSimmons (@shannonleetweedsimmons) on Oct 1, 2019 at 5:20pm PDT

In the comments of that photo, the KISS Army was quick to send their well wishes to him.

“Sending prayers that he heals fast,” one fan wrote. My brother has had that procedure done several times. May the Lord watch over your husband and all of you.

A second wrote. “Wishes for a speedy and pain free recovery!!”

Another added, “Oh no!! Those hurt so much!! Get better soon, Gene!”

There have been no more updates on Gene’s condition, but he presumably still as one more kidney stone procedure ahead of him.