Gene Simmons Says Rock Stars Should Stop Abusing Drugs: ‘It’s So Destructive’

Gene Simmons had some harsh words for rock stars who make partying a part of their brand.

Reporters from TMZ caught up with the rock icon outside LAX on Monday. They asked him about his upcoming book, 27, which focuses on the mysteriously synchronistic deaths of so many rock stars at that age. Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison and many others lost their lives at the age of 27.

Simmons says the problem is drugs, alcohol and partying. He wants American culture to stop glorifying and romanticizing self-destructive behaviors, and he says it starts with the performers themselves.

"I've never been high or drunk in my life," he said earnestly. "It's really time to f—ing wake up and smell the coffee. It's so destructive. You know, there are young people watching every time a jackass that plays the guitar gets high or gets drunk. Young kids watch it. You've got to stop it."

When the reporter suggested that it was just "part of the lifestyle" of rock 'n roll, Simmons flared up.

"Said who? Who said that? You can make your own rules. I'm 68," he said holding his hand up and indicating how steady it was with a smirk. "It doesn't shake, does it? Don't. Use. Drugs. Don't. Get. Drunk." He turned around and got in his car, all but dropping the mic on the subject.

Simmons' book, 27 is due out on August 14 from Penguin Random House.

The KISS frontman may have his sobriety in check but he has a few other things to worry about as far as setting an example for the youth goes. He was sued for sexual assault in November. A female DJ accused Simmons of groping her without consent at a restaurant opening in San Bernadino, California.

Simmons has denied the charges with the same strong language he uses to speak out against drug use.

"Friends, I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media," Simmons said in a statement on Dec. 16. "For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way. I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations. And, I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence."