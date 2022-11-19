Gene Simmons Hospitalized, Wife Shannon Tweed Reveals

Kiss founder and bassist Gene Simmons kicked off the week in the hospital, according to his wife, actress Shannon Tweed, on Instagram Monday. The 73-year-old rock star later put fans at ease by saying it was "no big deal" and he was only in the hospital for about an hour. Before Simmons was hospitalized, Simmons spoke with Page Six at his El Segundo, California restaurant to spill some details about his daughter Sophie Simmons' upcoming wedding.

Tweed, 65, published a photo of Simmons' feet at the hospital, wearing yellow socks. "Gotta love [hospital socks]," she wrote. "[Simmons is] getting [kidney stones] blasted again!" Tweed jokingly added the hashtag "poor baby."

A few hours later, Simmons published a since-expired video on his Instagram Story from the hospital bed. "Hey, thnx you guys for the calls, but honestly I'm fine," Simmons captioned the video, via Blabbermouth. "Shannon took the video... Just cleaning the tubes for excess kidney stones. Looks awful, but really no big deal. Took an hour, then drove to have a hot dog. I appreciate your good wishes."

Simmons previously underwent kidney stone surgery in October 2019. He had a successful operation at Cedars-Sinai Hospital that included inserting a stent in his urethra to help pass the kidney stones. It was reportedly removed within a week. The procedure forced Kiss to postpone a concert in Salt Lake City.

Before Simmons was taken to the hospital, he sat down with Page Six to share an update on his daughter Sophie's wedding to James Henderson. Simmons said the wedding will take place in February at one of their properties in Malibu. "I'm not ready. One second she's just a pair of cheeks with little legs walking around. Next second, she's a grown woman," Simmons said. "I'm not ready. But it's happening. She's getting married and he's a great guy."

Elsewhere in the interview, Simmons insisted that Kiss' "End of the Road" world tour will eventually come to an end. Fans have jokingly referred to it as a "never-ending" tour, but Simmons said after they finish up the latest dates they added, there will be no more touring for Kiss.

"I know where and when, but I'm not [revealing yet]," he teased about the end of their tour. "I do know the last day and date. But you don't want to find out what you're getting for Christmas as a present in July, right?"

The current Kiss lineup includes Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer. The original lineup of Simmons, Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Criss last performed with the band in 2004 and Frehley left in 2002, but he did reunite with the band for the Kiss on the Kiss Kruise in 2018.