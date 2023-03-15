Fugees' Wyclef Jean Reveals Hospitalization

Wyclef Jean recently experienced a scary medical situation that caused The Fugees co-founder to be hospitalized. The "911" singer spoke with TMZ shortly after he spent a night in the ER. He said issues of concern grew post his return from Miami to LA. Initially, he visited his family doctor after he began to feel numbness on the right side of his face. His doctor sent him to the ER. While there, he underwent a few tests and requested an overnight stay for monitoring. Stress-related exhaustion was found to be the cause.

He shared a video the day before his chat with TMZ to let his followers know the importance of rest. "Sometimes we forget that our body is our temple," Wyclef wrote. "Be back soon," he added, hinting at a hiatus.

According to Hip Hop DX, Jean has been working on a new luxury electric vehicle. It is expected to be released in 2024. Newsweek reports that he and his partner Elo joined forces with Apex Motors to produce the Attucks Apex AP0. Described as a two-passenger sports car, it was unveiled on March 5 as part of The Amelia Concours D'Elegance. The event is a prestigious automotive event held at the Ritz-Carlton Island and The Golf Club of Amelia Island, Florida.

At the time of the event, Jean took to Instagram to share his excitement. "As the Son of immigrants my parents always told me to dream big !!!!" he wrote announcing the project. "So I combined my two passions and experiences with cars and music and created my dream vision! I'm launching my electric supercar tomorrow at @ameliaconcoursofficial with @apexmotors.global @attucksfuture @supercarrooms."

He was also spotted in the studio with Lil' Wayne. Fans believe the two may be working on Wayne's upcoming album, Carter 6. If proven to be true, it won't be the first time he and Wayne have joined forces.