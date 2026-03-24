Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Seen Arguing With Justin Bieber at Oscars Party

Something went down between Usher and Justin Bieber. And it was all witnessed by major celebrities who attended an Oscars party hosted by Beyonce and Jay Z.

TMZ reports the singers got into a heated verbal altercation during the party. Some people say even things turned physical.

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The root of the issue reportedly stems from the “Baby” singer’s personal journey and he’s been trying to erase everyone in his past. One source tells TMZ Bieber has always been rude to Usher, as for why, it’s unclear as sources from different sides are telling two separate stories.

As for who was in attendance, it was star-studded. Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, Teyana Taylor, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Kendall Jenner, Megan Fox, Kris Jenner, Sofia Vergara, Vin Diesel, Jon Batiste, Jack O’Connell, Chloe Bailey, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant, and Bieber’s wife, model Hailey Bieber.

Daily Mail spoke to sources who say Bieber, who was Usher’s former protegee’, didn’t feel like he protected him. “On Oscar night, it reached a boiling point,’ an insider told the outlet. “Usher feels Justin’s behavior of late and in particular on the night has been out of line.” Usher, on the other hand, reportedly feels iced out and blamed for what others may have done to harm or enable Bieber during his hardships.

A second source denied Bieber was disrespectful, adding: “Justin was at a party with his friends and with his wife [Hailey Bieber] and having a great time. What [Usher’s] taking as disrespect may actually be him feeling guilty or ashamed.”

“[Usher] held himself back,” the insider claimed. “Out of respect for Jay-Z and Beyoncé, he chose not to escalate the situation further, but some feel like he was ready for a fight”

“Usher, who played a key role in helping Justin get his start, feels that history matters,” the source notes, adding, “He feels taken advantage of and has some disdain for his past management,’ a third source told the outlet, referencing Bieber’s strained relationship with Scooter Braun. ‘There’s always been tension after Justin blew up. Usher was around from the beginning ever since Justin was a kid,” the source noted.