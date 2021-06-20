✖

The Foo Fighters are mourning the loss of their close friend and long-time tour manager Andrew Pollard and are dedicating their upcoming show at Madison Square Garden in his memory. The band wrote a brief statement declaring their sadness over Pollard's passing. “We are shocked and devastated by this loss,” Foo Fighters write. “We can’t imagine being onstage without Andy there by our side. He was not only a key member of our team but a dear friend and wonderful father. Our hearts go out to his partner Sophie Peacock, their children Arlo and Ren, and his family and loved ones.”

"Very sad to hear this news. Although I never knew Andy it’s always sad when the ones we love are gone. Hoping you guys are doing okay and wishing the best of luck Sunday night," a fan wrote in response. Pollard died on Friday morning (June 18). The cause of death is unknown. He served as the band's stage manager and lighting crew chief for 20 years. In addition to the legendary group, Pollard worked with a number of chart-topping bands including Nine Inch Nails, Arcade Fire, Beck, Kings of Leon, and Tenacious D. He also worked lights for acts like Arctic Monkeys, Bjork, Iggy Pop, and more.

The Foo Fighters are making their way back to Madison Square Garden as the first act in 500 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will serve as the first full-capacity performance in the arena. The show comes after the Foo Fighters announced their US tour this summer, which will have dates throughout the Midwest, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The band will be releasing a new album –– a disco LP under the new moniker, The Dee Gees. The Medicine at Midnight follow-up will feature 10 songs, five live versions of songs included on their last album, four Bee Gees covers, as well as a rendition of Andy Gibb’s "Shadow Dancing."