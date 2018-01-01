Florida Georgia Line Teams With Hailee Steinfeld for ‘Let Me Go’ Duet

Hailee Steinfeld joined Florida Georgia Line to perform “Let Me Go” during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. The track also features watt and Alesso.

Viewers applauded Steinfeld’s performance, which took place in Los Angeles.

Hailee Steinfeld is so beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍😍 #RockinEve — Vitalia (@LegitRolleigns) January 1, 2018

hailee steinfeld is so cute i love her — jess (@heathensliam) January 1, 2018

🗣 It is honestly iconic how iconic Hailee Steinfeld is!!! pic.twitter.com/xedXnvpT6Y — keyoncé (@notkiangass) January 1, 2018

Steinfeld started a singing career in 2015, after beginning her show business career as an actress and earning an Oscar nomination for True Grit. She’s also appeared in the Pitch Perfect sequels. She released two singles in 2017, “Most Girls” and “Let Me Go.” In 2018, the 21-year-old will be touring with Charlie Puth.

“Singing has always been a part of my plan, and as an actor, I always wished and hoped that it would happen through a movie so that it wasn’t a matter of ‘Here I am dropping an album and this is now what I wanna do,’ but instead it would make sense, and the timing was right,” the Edge of Seventeen star recently told W Magazine. “It became the perfect opportunity to segue into music.”

In that same interview, Steinfeld said she’d like to star in a Broadway musical some day.

“I think as an actor, it would be the ultimate challenge and the ultimate commitment, and I’ve heard nothing but unbelievable things from actors I know that are in plays,” she said. “They just love it, and so I feel like once I do it, there’s no turning back. I would love to do that sometime.”