Fetty Wap's 4-Year-Old Daughter's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter Lauren has been revealed as heart defect complications, something she'd carried with her since birth. TMZ reports that according to the death certificate, Lauren suffered a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies.

The daughter of Fetty Wap and his ex-girlfriend, musical artist known online as Turquoise Miami, passed away on June 24 at her home in Riverdale, Georgia, the death certificate also states. She had been born with the heart problem and ultimately died from it at the tragically young age of 4. After a set at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami in late July, Fetty Wap implied that Lauren had passed a couple of weeks ago, dedicating his performance to her.

"LoLo daddy did that s— for you last night baby girl," he wrote on Instagram, adding butterfly, dove and heart emojis. He also included a photo of Lauren with his other children in an Instagram post on Father's Day. "Pieces of my heart," he wrote of his six children. "It’s them over anything or anybody."

On Tuesday, the "Trap Queen" rapper celebrated the life of his daughter with a collage of blue butterfly emojis on Instagram Live. "She's good. My baby's happy now," he said. "My shorty," he added before kissing a photo of Lauren smiling. "That's my little twin right there."

He asked fans to "post all butterflies" on his social media posts, getting a flurry of butterfly emojis in response, causing him to break down in tears. "Man, thank y'all," he said, clearly choked up. "That's love. I appreciate y'all, for real. Damn," he said, wiping his eyes. "That's love. She'd be happy as hell."

Miami announced Lauren's death in an Instagram post on Sunday, remembering the young girl as "vibrant" and "funny." She wrote, "This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'i love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."

Lauren was one of Fetty Wap's six children. In January 2019, his daughter Alaiya, who was born three months premature in January 2018, needed emergency brain surgery. However, in March, Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star Alexis Skyy reportedly confirmed that Fetty Wap is not Alaiya's biological father. Fetty Wap's eldest child is Aydin, whom he shares with Ariel Reese. He and Lezhae Zeona are parents to Zaviera and Zy, and he shares Khari with Masika Kalysha, and Amani with Elaynna Parker.