Fergie Slammed by Social Media for NBA All-Star National Anthem Performance

The National Anthem is a really hard song to sing, and Fergie‘s brutal rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night is proof of that. The former Black Eyed Peas singer was ripped to shreds on Twitter because of how bad it was.

Even the NBA All-Stars at the game could not hide their displeasure of having to listen to Fergie’s bizarre attempt to modernize the song.

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem… pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the disaster:

“Meanwhile back in the states… I leave for a couple of days and y’all lose your muthaf—ing mind!! Why did this happen? Not everyone supposed to do this y’all! You might as well should have ask me to sing. [What the f—]?!” Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile back in the states… I leave for a couple of days and y’all lose your muthafucking mind!! Why did this happen? Not everyone supposed to do this y’all! You might as well should have ask me to sing. Wtf?!https://t.co/M7eIzgGBrk — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 19, 2018



Fergie’s National Anthem had Trump ready to kneel — Barflaan Tedoe (@The_Barftender) February 19, 2018



Draymond Green cracking up during Fergie’s national anthem 😭 pic.twitter.com/lPRTh7bmEy — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 19, 2018



We may all be fighting over gun control but I think we can all stand united against Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem. #NBAAllStar — Mike (@MikeAmmo) February 19, 2018

“Damn right it was different. I needed a cigarette after that,” Charles Barkley said during TNT’s halftime report.

“Damn right it was different. I needed a cigarette after that” – Charles Barkley on Fergie’s national anthem 😂😂😂 CHUCK. GOAT. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/CjmEJ5Gl0b — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) February 19, 2018



Mood when #Fergie was singing the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/XJ23i8Vlow — eh (@Wahgawnn) February 19, 2018



When Fergie said “bannererrrr” it was a wrap. Hell it was a wrap at “oh say can you see” — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 19, 2018

Fergie was a member of the Black Eyed Peas, and released her second solo album, Double Dutchess last year. The record includes the singles “L.A. Love (La La),” “M.I.L.F.$,” “Life Goes On,” “You Already Know” and “A Little Work.” The album was not a big hit, only reaching No. 19 on the Billboard 200 chart during its first week with just 20,870 copies sold.

In addition to the low sales for her album, Fergie’s marriage to Josh Duhamel ended this fall. The couple was married for eight years and have a son, Axl.

