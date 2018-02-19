Music

Fergie Slammed by Social Media for NBA All-Star National Anthem Performance

The National Anthem is a really hard song to sing, and Fergie’s brutal rendition of the ‘Star […]

The National Anthem is a really hard song to sing, and Fergie‘s brutal rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night is proof of that. The former Black Eyed Peas singer was ripped to shreds on Twitter because of how bad it was.

Even the NBA All-Stars at the game could not hide their displeasure of having to listen to Fergie’s bizarre attempt to modernize the song.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the disaster:

“Meanwhile back in the states… I leave for a couple of days and y’all lose your muthaf—ing mind!! Why did this happen? Not everyone supposed to do this y’all! You might as well should have ask me to sing. [What the f—]?!” Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones wrote on Twitter.

“Damn right it was different. I needed a cigarette after that,” Charles Barkley said during TNT’s halftime report.

Fergie was a member of the Black Eyed Peas, and released her second solo album, Double Dutchess last year. The record includes the singles “L.A. Love (La La),” “M.I.L.F.$,” “Life Goes On,” “You Already Know” and “A Little Work.” The album was not a big hit, only reaching No. 19 on the Billboard 200 chart during its first week with just 20,870 copies sold.

In addition to the low sales for her album, Fergie’s marriage to Josh Duhamel ended this fall. The couple was married for eight years and have a son, Axl.

