Fergie Backlash Stirred up as Most 'Chaotic' Performances Resurfaces
Social media is erupting in Fergie discourse after one user brought forth some of her most "chaotic" performances. The discussions began after video editor Ryan Carlos on Friday started a thread on "the most chaotic sounds that Fergie has ever made," sharing a compilation of various performances the musician has given throughout her career.
Totaling 13 videos, the now viral thread includes everything from her "LIBI-DADABDA-DO" scatting to her "oooUGH! *twirl*" on a Today show performance. Of course, her iconic national anthem is also included. The singer had gained plenty of attention with that 2018 performance at the NBA All-Star Game. The singer attempted to put a different spin on the traditional song by going for a jazz-influenced rendition, though for many, it ultimately fell flat and led to plenty of backlash on social media, with some even dubbing it one of the worst renditions of the anthem ever.
As Carlos relived the many "chaotic" moments, fans were just as eager to go along on the journey. The videos prompted plenty of talk on Twitter, many Fergie fans reflecting on her performances and offering new takes. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
1. Starting us off... "aaaaaaaaoooOOOOOoooOOOOooo!!!!" from her iconic national anthem performance. pic.twitter.com/GE9VAyaOqM— Ryan Carlos (@OhItsRyan) November 20, 2020
Is there a word for something that provides joy but also makes you extremely uncomfortable?— Natalie Maines’ Other Boat (@spicykezzinnugg) November 20, 2020
My puppy enjoyed this pic.twitter.com/WHE7BWeEeD— it’s gilderoy (@stirfryedshana) November 22, 2020
Wait is this actually for real? 🙈😂— Christina 🌙 (@chrissy__) November 21, 2020
2. ”LIBI-DADABDA-DO SLIBTY-DABDADA-DO LIBI-DADABDA-DO SLIBTY-DABDADA-DO LIBI-DADABDA-DO SLIBTY-DABDADA-DO LIBI-DADABDA-DO LIBI-DADABDA-DO SLIBTY-DABDADA-DO LIBI-DADABDA-DO SLIBTY-DABDADA-DO LIBI-DADABDA-DO SLIBTY-DABDADA-DO LIBI-DADA-DO SLIBTY-DABDADA-DO LIBI-DADA-DO DoOoOoOoO" pic.twitter.com/PT8e4eeJXD— Ryan Carlos (@OhItsRyan) November 20, 2020
Love how someone told her what scatting was, then left before they could tell her anything else about it— 🍇🌾Goat-foot Goddexx 🌾🍇 (@leomarsxxx) November 20, 2020
I’m so uncomfortable lol— Erica Claus (@edburn29) November 22, 2020
Fergie walked so Jessie J could run. pic.twitter.com/lh4wcSh0VB— Louis Angot (@angot_l) November 20, 2020
5. “oooUGH! *twirl* oooUGH! *twirl* oooUGH! *twirl* oooUGH! *twirl*” pic.twitter.com/BFXPWYzfz7— Ryan Carlos (@OhItsRyan) November 20, 2020
it's honestly impressive that she can make singing-adjacent noises while doing one-armed front walkovers— katakana haru (@haru_onthetrain) November 21, 2020
Honestly, this is more Iconic than some of these girls' careers. 🤷🏼♀️😂😂😂😂— #TeamJaidaEssenceHall ❤ (@MariahHas19) November 21, 2020
Me the entire time reading this thread pic.twitter.com/hr4UyRFCnb— ريم ريم ريم (@ReemahQ) November 21, 2020
13. and last but not least...9. “ANNN-NUR-RUH-YEA-HE-WaYyYyY” pic.twitter.com/0CnNFIt5N1— Ryan Carlos (@OhItsRyan) November 20, 2020
I just played these all for my dog and got some LOOKS let me tell you— in london sing (@inlondonsing) November 20, 2020