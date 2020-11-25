Fergie Backlash Stirred up as Most 'Chaotic' Performances Resurfaces

Social media is erupting in Fergie discourse after one user brought forth some of her most "chaotic" performances. The discussions began after video editor Ryan Carlos on Friday started a thread on "the most chaotic sounds that Fergie has ever made," sharing a compilation of various performances the musician has given throughout her career.

Totaling 13 videos, the now viral thread includes everything from her "LIBI-DADABDA-DO" scatting to her "oooUGH! *twirl*" on a Today show performance. Of course, her iconic national anthem is also included. The singer had gained plenty of attention with that 2018 performance at the NBA All-Star Game. The singer attempted to put a different spin on the traditional song by going for a jazz-influenced rendition, though for many, it ultimately fell flat and led to plenty of backlash on social media, with some even dubbing it one of the worst renditions of the anthem ever.

As Carlos relived the many "chaotic" moments, fans were just as eager to go along on the journey. The videos prompted plenty of talk on Twitter, many Fergie fans reflecting on her performances and offering new takes. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.