Fan Struck in the Head by Firework at Post Malone and Jelly Roll Concert

A Post Malone fan was hit in the head with a big a** firework at the singer’s “Big A** Stadium Tour.”

The singer/rapper is currently on tour with rising country star Jelly Roll, and one fan at the duo’s Toronto tour stop was lucky enough to snag tickets just feet away from where the two musicians performed.

Unfortunately, while standing so close to the stage, plenty of accidents can happen when it comes to pyrotechnics.

As Jelly Roll performed his hit song “Save Me,” a fan named Bre pulled out her camera and started filming herself singing along. As she sang, a firework shot off and hit her directly in the head as her hair started smoking. “Ouch I have a burn now it hurts,” she wrote in the TikTok video.

The video immediately went viral, as the final seconds of the clip show her with a burn mark on her scalp. At the time of writing, the TikTok has over 3.5 million views.

Commentors were quick to tell Bre to collect a bag as soon as possible.

“Girl get in contact with Post or Jelly Roll QUICK,” one user wrote. “She should have been given a full refund and merch! If she had no intentions to sue, fill her basket and be thankful for no lawsuit!,” another person wrote.

“They should fly you to whatever date you want to go on this tour with all expenses paid, merch and a meet and greet at the very MINIMUM if you’re not suing,” one commentor said.

At the time of writing, neither singer has commented on the injury.