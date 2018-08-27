Faith Hill, Stevie Wonder and More to Perform at Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Aretha Franklin passed away on Aug. 16, and the late legend is scheduled to be laid to rest on Friday, Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, the city where Franklin lived.

Franklin’s funeral will feature a host of notable names, with Faith Hill, Stevie Wonder, Shirley Caesar, Jennifer Hudson and Chaka Khan set to perform, PEOPLE reports, according to a statement from Franklin’s publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn. Earlier this year, Hudson signed on to portray Franklin in a biopic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hill, Wonder and Hudson have all spoken out about Franklin since her death, with Hill paying tribute to the icon on social media.

“The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus,” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of herself with Franklin. “I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement.”

Other performers will include Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, The Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir, honoring the diva’s beginnings as a gospel singer in Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Bill Clinton, Clive Davis, Smokey Robinson, Cicely Tyson, Michigan governor Rick Snyder, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Rev. Jesse Jackson and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will all speak at the funeral.

While the event will be a star-studded affair, the Associated Press reports that it will only be open to Franklin’s close friends and family.

Public viewings will be held from Aug. 28-29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Ahead of the funeral, a tribute concert will be held on Thursday, Aug. 30. The show will feature performances by Gladys Knight and The Four Tops, L.J. Reynolds, Dee Dee Bridgewater, KiKi Sheard, Johnny Gill and Angie Stone, as well as Franklin’s family members — her son Eddie Franklin and granddaughters Victorie Franklin and Gracie Franklin will perform as well.

Franklin passed away at age 76 and her cause of death was reported to be advanced pancreatic cancer.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart,” Franklin’s family said in a statement.

“We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world.

The statement concluded, “We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter