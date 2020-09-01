Erick Morillo, 'I Like to Move It' DJ, Dead at 49

✖

DJ Erick Morillo, who was best known for his 1993 song "I Like to Move It" was found dead Tuesday morning in Miami beach, TMZ reports. He was 49 years old. The circumstances surrounding the DJ and music producer's death are currently unclear, law enforcement sources told the outlet.

Morillo is best known for his work in the house music industry, peaking in popularity in the '90s with his electro-dance track "I Like to Move It," which he released under the pseudonym Reel 2 Real. Morillo's death comes just weeks after he turned himself in on Aug. 6 after being arrested on allegations of sexual battery. Morillo's accuser claimed they went back to his place in December 2019 after they were both DJing at a private party on Star Island, when he "made several advances towards her, some sexual in nature, but she refused all of his attempts," according to arrest reports obtained by the Miami New Times.

Feeling disrespected by Morillo, the woman told him she would call an Uber, but when the DJ apologized for his behavior, agreed to stay the night in a bedroom on the second floor or his house. The told police that while she went to bed fully clothed, she awoke undressed, with Morillo standing over her naked. Upon waking up, the woman told police she began having "flashes" of Morillo raping her and began to feel pain.

The woman then got dressed and called 911 for help, where she was reportedly transported to a rape treatment center for evaluation. Miami Beach police responded to Morillo's house, whom the report said had already spoken with his attorney before agreeing to a DNA sample and recorded statement, in which he denied raping the woman. According to Morillo's statement, he told police he had never had sex with the alleged victim, but had sex with another woman at his home, walking into his bedroom naked to find the first woman sleeping in his bed. According to police, the second woman in the house said she had not witnessed anything, as she was sleeping downstairs on the couch. Morillo turned himself in on Aug. 6 after police said a rape kit came back and tested positive for his DNA on July 2.

Morillo was born in New York and raised in Colombia, where he began DJing as a teen before bursting into the mainstream in the '90s. Since then, he has been a staple of the dance and house music scene, especially in Miami.