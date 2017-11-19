Eminem’s ‘SNL’ Performance Divides Viewers

Eminem stirred up a bit of controversy during his latest Saturday Night Live performance, and in more than one way.

Aside from his questionable use of the word “retarded,” many viewers were not pleased with the rapper’s overall performance.

Eminem not only performed his new single “Walk on Water,” but he also performed two of his biggest hits, “Stan” and “Love the Way You Lie,” as a part of a nine-minute medley with an orchestrated backing band.

Many viewers were not thrilled that he decided to revisit lesser versions of his old songs instead of performing new material. There were also were those who didn’t like the new single either.

I love Eminem but his SNL performance was awfulll 😅 — Chris Green (@ChrisGreen14) November 19, 2017

Eminem doing a time machine performance and it ain’t helping the fact that he’s washed up and old — Wumbo King (@terriblelucas) November 19, 2017

Wish I could text my 7th grade self like: “Omg bitch, Eminem still raps in 2017 and he sucks!” — Charné Graham (@88nae88) November 19, 2017

Despite this section of detractors, there were still loads of faithful fans that loved to new take on classics, as well as the new cut.

They took to Twitter to praise the beloved rapper, claiming that it was among the top tier of SNL performances.

That’s how you do it @Eminem future musical guests take note #SNL — Darren Gross (@DarrenGross) November 19, 2017

Eminem is killin it on SNL right now. #WalkOnWater — DOLLY THOMAS (@DOLLYTHOMAS) November 19, 2017