Eminem Offers Warning to Customers Eating at His New Restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti

Eminem‘s fans in Detroit can now stop by his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant, which opened its doors on Sept. 29. On the day of the opening, Eminem warned his fans that there is a very specific way to enjoy the spaghetti in order, or it was best to just not eat his spaghetti at all. The “Lose Yourself” rapper also attended the grand opening, surprising fans by serving them meals himself.

Mom’s Spaghetti is located at 2131 Woodward Ave. in Detroit, and it is not clear how long it will be open. It is a collaboration with the Detroit restaurant Union Joints, which worked with Em on the past Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up location in 2017. The new location will serve spaghetti with or without meatballs, as well as Eminem’s favorite option, the “S’ghetti Sandwich.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Don’t even eat a bite of your spaghetti until you put it in the bread, because otherwise you’re gonna ruin the whole f—ing thing. Don’t be stupid. If I f-ing catch you doing that without the f—ing bread, I don’t know what I’m gonna do. Hell, there’s gonna be hell to pay,” Eminem said during a SiriusXM interview before the opening, reports Hot New Hip Hop. “I’m not trying to offend anyone, but if you’re a f—ing idiot, don’t eat Mom’s Spaghetti.”

Eminem also suggested the menu could expand someday in the future. “We need to do Mac & Cheese, nobody’s gonna say no to that,” the rapper suggested. “But it’s gotta be the really cheap kind, I’m telling you that’s the best.”

Mom’s Spaghetti is a reference to a line in “Lose Yourself,” the song that won Eminem the Oscar for Best Original Song. It was featured in 8 Mile, which was loosely based on Eminem’s life. The rapper didn’t get to perform the song during an Oscars ceremony until the 92nd Academy Awards in February 2020. In an interview with Variety after the show, Eminem said he didn’t go because he didn’t think he had a chance to win. After all, he was up against songs that would usually win the award, like U2’s “The Hands That Built America” from Gangs of New York and Paul Simon’s “Father and Daughter” from The Wild Thornberrys Movie.

“I kinda figured maybe since I didn’t get a chance to do it at the time, maybe it would be cool,” Eminem explained last year. “Back then, I never even thought that I had a chance to win, and we had just performed ‘Lose Yourself’ on the Grammys with the Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn’t think it was a good idea. And also, back at that time, the younger me didn’t really feel like a show like that would understand me.” When Eminem learned he did win, he was shocked. “That to me shows how authentic and real that award is – when you don’t show up and you still win,” he added. “That makes it very real to me.”