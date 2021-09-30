Eminem Opens Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit

Eminem surprised fans this week by personally serving customers at the grand opening of his new Detroit restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti. The rapper was spotted in his hometown sporting a gray hoodie and a white t-shirt serving the novelty food to his adoring fans at the walk-up window, straight-faced of course and even giving some the middle finger.

“This has been my dream my whole life,” Erin Farrer of Detroit told The Detroit News. She got to meet Eminem, take a picture with him, talk to him, give him a hug and get his autograph. He signed her container of Mom’s Spaghetti, one of the first served at the new spot, “and I bawled my eyes out,” she said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/HipHopDX/status/1443330494075047936

Despite Eminem’s troubled past with his mother, he’s paying homage to her with her spaghetti recipe at the restaurant, whose name is a reference to his hit song “Lose Yourself.” Slim Shady announced the restaurant recently on his official website. He initially launched it in 2017 as a successful pop-up experiment tied to the release of his Revival album.

The pop-up first began at The Shelter, a music venue at the iconic St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit. The pop-up was also part of his 2018 performances at Coachella, Firefly, and Governor’s Ball.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper also used his pop-up restaurant during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. He teamed up with Union Joints to deliver Mom’s Spaghetti to hundreds of Detroit hospital employees. “We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive,” Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg said. “The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long.”

Now, an official permanent location in the 8 Mile star’s hometown is in full effect. “We are really pleased to announce the arrival of the walk-up restaurant and adjacent upstairs store, called The Trailer, where fans can experience a uniquely-curated environment and obtain merch and other items from Eminem and his new pasta operation,” Rosenberg added.

The concept references the rapper’s trailer from his semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile. Also available for purchase is Mom’s Spaghetti merchandise, as well memorabilia from his career.