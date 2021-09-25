Eminem Launching Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit, With Local Ads to Entice ‘8 Mile’ Fans

Eminem is opening another pop-up Mom’s Spaghetti spot in Detroit next week. The rapper, who grew up in Detroit, announced the new restaurant in a commercial that ran on WXYZ Friday morning during the 9 a.m. CT hour. Mom’s Spaghetti is a reference to a lyric in his 2002 Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself” and was first served in real life at a 2017 pop-up location.

The new Mom’s Spaghetti location will open at 2131 Woodward Ave. in Detroit at 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Sept. 29, reports the Detroit News. It is not known how long the location will be open. It was announced in a 30-second spot made to look like an old commercial from the 1980s, and begins with a giant Eminem vomiting a Mom’s Spaghetti carton over the Detroit skyline. The ad also included footage of the spaghetti being cooked up and provided a number fans could call to get the location.

Mom’s Spaghetti is a reference to a line in “Lose Yourself,” the song featured in Eminem’s biopic 8 Mile. The song was the first rap track to receive the Oscar for Best Original Song, and picked up five Grammy nominations. Eminem finally got to perform it during an Oscars ceremony at the 92nd Academy Awards in February 2020.

Eminem began serving Mom’s Spaghetti to fans in December 2017, when he opened a pop-up location at the Shelter basement club in Detroit. In April 2020, he served Mom’s Spaghetti to health care workers at Detroit-area hospitals. The 2021 pop-up restaurant will sell spaghetti with or without meatballs, as well as the “S’ghetti Sandwich.” There will also be a store called The Trailer for Eminem’s “Stans.” Mom’s Spaghetti is also a partnership with the Detroit restaurant Union Joints, which worked with Eminem on the previous Mom’s Spaghetti locations.

Eminem is coming off a busy 2020, which saw the release of two albums, Music to Be Murdered By and Music to Be Murdered By – Side B. This year, he released a remix of “Killer” featuring Jack Harlow and Cordae, and made a guest appearance on “EPMD 2” with Nas and the group EPMD.

Earlier this month, a mural of Eminem in Detroit was defaced, just a day after artist Chris Devins finished it. “I felt terrible,” the Chicago artist told the Detroit News on Sept. 7. He said he planned to go back to Detroit to fix the mural. “I want to restore it to its original value,” he said. “I would like to re-present it to the community in its unblemished form.”