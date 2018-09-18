What Is Eminem’s Net Worth

Eminem has spent more than two decades in the rap music industry, and during that time he has amassed a major net worth.

According to Wealthy Gorilla, the Detroit, Michigan rapper is worth around $190 million.

For comparison, the outlet reports that iconic rapper Snoop Dogg is worth about $135 million and Eminem‘s former protégé 50 cent is reportedly worth around $20 million. Jumping in the other direction, Eminem’s mentor Dr. Dre has a reported net worth of $740 million.

For further comparison, rapper Machine Gun Kelly — who Eminem has been beefing with lately — has a reported net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

With almost a dozen full-length albums under his belt, Eminem released his most recent project, Kamikaze, as a surprise on Aug. 31. As with all of his previous efforts, the album has not been without it’s fair share of controversies.

XXL reports that Eminem addressed a few of these during a four-part interview series.

One of the more prominent backlashes to come out of the record was Eminem taking a shot at rapper Tyler, the Creator by saying, “I see why you called yourself a f—.”

This was supposedly in response to Tyler criticizing Eminem’s 2014 ShadyXV compilation project, as well as the track “Walk on Water” that Eminem recorded with Beyonce.

During the interview, Eminem confessed that afterwards he felt like maybe he’d crossed a line with his jab at Tyler.

“The word I called him on that song was one of things that I felt like, This might be too far,” the rapper said. “In my quest to hurt him, I realize I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it. At the time, I was so mad it was like whatever. It was one of the things that I kept going back to and saying, I don’t feel right with this.”

He also used Kamikaze to unload on rapper MGK (Machine Gun Kelly), who he admitted to having a “petty” beef with, even though some have cited MGK calling Eminem’s daughter Hailie “hot as f—” in a tweet as a possible reason why Eminem has issues with MGK.

“The reason that I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that. The reason I dissed him… First he said, ‘I’m the greatest rapper alive since my fave rapper banned me from Shade 45 [Eminem’s Sirius XM rap channel].’ I could give a f— about your career. You think I actually f—in’ think about you? Do you know how many f—in’ rappers that are better than you? You’re not even in the conversation,” Eminem said.

The beef between Eminem and MGK has since developed further, with Eminem recently dropping the track “Killshot” in response to a diss track that MGK released after hearing Eminem diss him on Kamikaze.