Samantha Ronson Shades Eminem’s Machine Gun Kelly Diss Track

DJ Samantha Ronson recently shaded Eminem’s Machine Gun Kelly diss track, saying she thinks it’s “misogynistic” and “homophobic.”

While speaking to TMZ, Ronson said that she feels like Eminem is “so much smarter than that” and that the track, “Killshot,” feels like “lazy writing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also took issue with comments he made in the track about Rihanna, saying that she feels that was disrespectful to the “Wild Thoughts” singer.

Ronson also called Eminem a “f—ing old man” who is acting “childish” by involving women like Rihanna in the beef. Finally, she quipped that Eminem and his “beard” should go to “groomer” with Kelly and his “manbun” to work things out.

The beef between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly started in August when Eminem released his surprise new album Kamikaze and took verbal jabs at Kelly on one of the tracks.

One of the reasons that Eminem set his sights on Kelly is reportedly due to Kelly calling Eminem’s daughter “hot as f—” on Twitter a few years ago — though, the Detroit rapper says that’s not entirely why.

“The reason that I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that. The reason I dissed him… First he said, ‘I’m the greatest rapper alive since my fave rapper banned me from Shade 45 [Eminem’s Sirius XM rap channel].’ I could give a f— about your career. You think I actually f—in’ think about you? Do you know how many f—in’ rappers that are better than you? You’re not even in the conversation,” Eminem confessed in an interview.

After Kamikaze was released and listeners caught wind of Eminem’s disses, Kelly fired back with the song “Rap Devil,” a spoof of Eminem’s “Rap God.”

Eminem then responded to that by dropping “Killshot.”

Kelly has yet to drop another diss track of his own, but he did respond to “Killshot” during a concert by wearing a t-shirt with the singles artwork printed on it (an artists rendering of Kelly face inside of a target).

He also reportedly yelled “F— Marshall Mathers” and took photos with the crowd while holding up his middle fingers.

Notably, Business Insider reports that “Killshot” had the “biggest debut of a hip-hop song” in the history of YouTube — where it premiered — raking up over 38 million views in just about 24 hours. At the time of this writing, it has been less than a week and the track currently has 83 million views.