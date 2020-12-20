Eminem: Hip-Hop Fans Debate His 'Corny' Bars on New Album

Rapper Eminem surprised his fans on social media by dropping a new album, Music to Be Murdered By - Side B. The news caught fans by surprise and created endless conversations on social media. Specifically, many made comments about songs that mentioned Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Drake and many others. Although some Twitter users focused on a different topic — corniness.

When Eminem released his album, hip hop fans began to debate the lyrical content. Several said that the bars were downright corny while others said that the rapper was just showing off his sense of humor. They highlighted his history of songs as the prime example. Interestingly enough, some of the debates also mentioned many other rappers. Twitter users compared Eminem's lyrics to those from Kanye West, DMX and many others.