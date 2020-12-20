Eminem: Hip-Hop Fans Debate His 'Corny' Bars on New Album
Rapper Eminem surprised his fans on social media by dropping a new album, Music to Be Murdered By - Side B. The news caught fans by surprise and created endless conversations on social media. Specifically, many made comments about songs that mentioned Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Drake and many others. Although some Twitter users focused on a different topic — corniness.
When Eminem released his album, hip hop fans began to debate the lyrical content. Several said that the bars were downright corny while others said that the rapper was just showing off his sense of humor. They highlighted his history of songs as the prime example. Interestingly enough, some of the debates also mentioned many other rappers. Twitter users compared Eminem's lyrics to those from Kanye West, DMX and many others.
Tf r u talking bout? I agree these bars are taken out of context, but that is exactly what he is trying to say. Mfs are calling Em's silly/funny lines from MTBMB SIDEB corny and are quoting it out of context, but are having a problem when the same thing is done with their faves.— ❄ (@chethan_nayak_) December 20, 2020
no it's not lol. Why do you think mac and el-p don't get clowned as much?— instinctive nature (@InstinctiveN) December 20, 2020
Question for Eminem stans.
We can all agree that bars like this one are seen as funny right? Then why are the ones on Encore with better flow and production seen as “bad and corny” pic.twitter.com/PLESMUP5fd— 🐐 (@ShadyShowII) December 19, 2020
No one in the game spits bars that you can't tell if they're amazing or corny like Eminem.— Dharvesh | Stream MTBMB Side B imo (@blackthot69) December 18, 2020
honestly if you don’t take mtbmb + the deluxe too seriously and accept that eminem KNOWS his corny bars are corny, then they’re actually a fairly enjoyable listen imo
he just seems like he’s having fun at this point— CDTVthaGlacierBoy ❄️ (@CDTVProductions) December 18, 2020
I'm tired of people constantly bringing up Eminem's "Corny Bars". I'm Sorry you don't have a sense of humor.— Austin. (@TheKamikazeGod) December 19, 2020
lol yeah even us Stans use double meanings 🤣— Nico Riquelme (@nickisbehind) December 20, 2020
Same with Eminem's B Side lyrics.— Slim TonEE (@Kaskanlol1) December 20, 2020
We’re not all like that 😂— EMINEM (@eminemmathers__) December 20, 2020
Eminem had a legendary 3 album run in the 2000s. Give credit where it’s due. He may be corny by today’s standards but he deserves his respect.— Nams (@l0rd_nams) December 19, 2020
Honestly enjoyable album every beat is good and eminem corny bars arent that bad in context, ty dolla sign feature is awesome the other features are also good but nothing on this album is better than yah yah and godzilla, Key skit is the only "what the fuck" moment i had.— Mixxi (@MixxiPL) December 19, 2020
7/10 pic.twitter.com/ob9A9TStV9
eminem got so many corny bars i just can’t even listen to his new shit anymore oh my god— hampered (@hamperedbeats) December 18, 2020
Why people clowning Eminem for corny lines?
That’s like clowning Gordon Ramsay for cooking lmao— Young Ryan IV 🎄☃️ (@MindOfRyann) December 19, 2020
Love how Eminem has doubled down on his "corny" lines, if he listened to half of what hip hop twitter or just hip hop fans in general said he should do then that man would be devoid of all personality and character and be about as boring as the artists they uphold pic.twitter.com/tK0ludbFn8— Curzon (@Curzon267) December 19, 2020