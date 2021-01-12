Eminem's 'Higher' Soundtracks National Championship Intro, Fans Are Hyped
Eminem's "Higher" was the soundtrack that kicked off the college football National Championship game between Alabama and Ohio State on Monday. Fans of the rapper were pumped to see his 2020 track get some recognition on one of the biggest sporting events of the year.
"Higher" was on Eminem's 11th studio album, "Music to Be Murdered By" on the deluxe edition of the record. The track was easily picked up by his fans who were tuning in for the game, and they quickly took to social media to express their appreciation for ESPN dialing up his song for its introduction. The final game of the college football season sees two undefeated teams going against one another for the top prize in the sport. Due to COVID-19, Ohio State only played seven games, five fewer than Alabama, as the Big Ten conference held off on opening up its season due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide are seeking to win their second title since 2017 after LSU knocked off Clemson last season.
Time to see who's #1... doesn't get higher @ESPN #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/H3xFJDfkUF— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 12, 2021
Here are some of the best reactions to pour in after Eminem's "Higher" was heard leading into the highly anticipated championship game.
Higher just filled my motivation bar frm 0 to 101%. Thank u Em!— Johnny Bravo (@sarcastic_xhoni) January 12, 2021
bro release it as single, get it on playlists/radio and drop a video for it...Higher is an anthem!— Shady Times (@ShadyTimes) January 12, 2021
What’s this? 😲 “narrated by Eminem?” ❤️ love to see and hear you out there and promoting your sh!t. Plus I know how much you love 🏈— Kat (@thugpoetry313) January 12, 2021
I just love how you write the best inspirational songs! ❤💖— Ka 🌻🌼🌿🦋 (@alphaxcentaurix) January 12, 2021
I saw your introduction and it hyped me up so much. This is going to be the game of the decade!!— Ethan Kolmus (@EKolmus) January 12, 2021
This was dope. I love this song. Perfect use for it. Every time I think I've hit my ceiling I go higher than I've ever f****** been.— UnitedWeStand (@Sicwitit423) January 12, 2021
Higher is such an amazing HYPE song, might become the anthem for sports across the board— Neha ⁷ — SLOW DMS 💌 (@KinngMathers) January 12, 2021