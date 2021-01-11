Ohio State vs. Alabama: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

The College Football Playoff National Championship is tonight. After an interesting 2020 season, which included conference-only schedules and teams canceling games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the final game of the year takes place this evening between Ohio State and Alabama. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2. Alternate viewing options are also available on ESPNEWS and the SEC Network.

Ohio State (7-0) started the season late because the Big Ten conference postponed football for the fall season. However, the conference changed its mind and Ohio State kicked off the season on Oct. 24. Three of the Buckeyes' games were canceled, but they were able to do just enough to qualify for the Big Ten Championship Game where they defeated Northwestern. In the College Football Playoff semifinal game, Ohio State took down Clemson to earn the right to play for a national title.

"It's an honor to be here, honor to be in the National Championship game, and there's so many people that you have to thank for putting all this together, certainly all the people here in Miami and at the CFP," Ohio State coach Ryan Day told reporters on Sunday. "Our guys are elated to be part of this, and, again, great challenge here. Coach [Nick] Saban and his staff do an unbelievable job. It goes without saying, one of the best football coaches in the history of college football."

Alabama (12-0) has been the most dominant team in college football the entire year. The Crimson Tide averaged 48.2 points per game, which ranks second in the nation. Alabama also averaged 349.3 passing yards per contest, the fifth most total in the country. The team is led by wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy last week. Smith caught 105 passes for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2020.

"We certainly appreciate the opportunity to play in the National Championship Game," Saban told reporters on Sunday. We thank all the people at the College Football Playoff to work so hard to give the players on both teams the opportunity to play in this outstanding venue. We have a lot of respect and appreciation for Ohio State's team, what they've accomplished this year. They're very well-coached and a very good football team. We look forward to a great game."