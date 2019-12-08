Eminem Goes After Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon on New Fat Joe Song ‘Lord Above’

As everyone knows, Eminem isn’t afraid to let his music do the talking. Most recently, the rapper had a verse on Fat Joe’s new son “Lord Above,” in which he took direct aim at Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon. In other words, this feud between Carey and Eminem may have just sparked up yet again.

On the track, Eminem not only touched upon his relationship with the “We Belong Together” singer, he also managed to send a diss to her ex-husband, Cannon, in the process. “Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though/I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note,” he rhymed. “But that other dude’s whipped, that p—y got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do s—/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick / I should quit watchin’ news clips, yeah/My balls are too big, I should be talkin’ pool / ‘Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I’m takin’ shots at you.”

It’s unclear why Eminem decided to diss Carey and Cannon on the track and why he’s still focused on his relationship with them. But, as many know, this latest feature is one in the long list of many shady tracks that both Carey and Eminem have made about one another.

According to Buzzfeed, their drama began back in the early 2000’s when Eminem released a song entitled “Superman,” in which he referenced Carey. “What you trying be? My new wife? / What, you Mariah? Fly through twice,” he sang. He went on to reference her again on “When The Music Stops.”

In response to those tracks, Carey spoke out about her relationship with the rapper, or lack thereof. During an appearance on Larry King Live, the singer said that she never dated Eminem. “I hung out with him, I spoke to him on the phone,” she said. “I think I was probably with him a total of four times. And I don’t consider that dating somebody.”

Shortly after, the diss tracks kept coming. Carey released the song “Clown” and, in response, Eminem released “Bagpipes from Baghdad” in which he called her a wh*re” to her then-husband, Cannon.

And while Eminem has released additional songs in which he’s mentioned Carey (including this most recent one), in 2009, the songstress released the track to end all tracks with the instantly iconic “Obsessed.” In the song, she took direct aim at the rapper over all of the comments he’s made about her, singing, “Why you so obsessed with me? Boy I want to know / lyin’ that you’re sexing me When everybody knows, it’s clear that you’re upset with me / Ohh, finally found a girl that you couldn’t impress / Last man on the earth, still couldn’t get this.”