Eminem Faces Backlash on New Album After Using Slur to Describe Tyler, The Creator

Shady’s back. Eminem surprised fans by releasing a surprise album Friday at midnight, Kamikaze — but many fans were disappointed with the veteran rapper’s latest effort.

Executive produced by Dr. Dre and released on Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment, the 11-track album features rising singer Jessie Reyez, Detroit veteran Royce Da 5’9″ and rapper Joyner Lucas while taking shots at President Trump, the music media and other rappers in general.

Tyler, The Creator, Drake, Lil Yachty, Joe Budden, Lil Pump, Lil Xan and Machine Gun Kelly are among the rappers the 45-year-old slams, much to many listeners’ dismay. Many took to Twitter to air their disappointment with the slur Eminem used to describe Tyler, The Creator.

“Tyler create nothing, I see why you called yourself a f—, b—,” Eminem angrily spits on the title track. “It’s not just ’cause you lack attention / It’s ’cause you worship D12’s balls, you’re sacrilegious.”

Many Twitter users called out Eminem for the homophobic slur, which was censored on the song.

“Eminem can catch a huge L for calling Tyler, the Creator the f word. Ya old bitter ass,” one user wrote.

“eminem really thought it’s cool to call tyler the creator the f word,,,,, didn’t his career end 10 years ago lmao,” another wrote.

“Maybe your music doesn’t do well @Eminem because you keep saying f— on songs. Like, stop. You know you’re not supposed to. Stop it. Get some help,” another said.

Someone else posted screenshots of old tweets from Tyler, The Creator publicly shaming Eminem’s music.

Tyler The Creator, 27, has not come out as gay or bisexual, but has made allusions to his sexuality in recent years and on his 2017 album Flower Boy. One lyric from the song “I Ain’t Got Time” said, “Next line I’ll have em; like whoa / I’ve been kissing white boys since 2004.”

Aside from rappers, Eminem also references President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on the track “The Ringer.” On the track, he suggests that Trump sent the Secret Service to investigate the rapper, possibly after his 2017 BET freestyle where he dissed the president.

“‘Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / To meet in person / To see if I really think of hurtin’ him / Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists,” he raps.

If Eminem’s claims are true, it wouldn’t be the first time he was visited by the Secret Service. In 2003, the agency investigated him after he released the song “We As Americans,” which contained the line, “I’d rather see the president dead.”