Eminem Takes on Dolly Parton Meme Challenge, Including NSFW Photo

Rapper Eminem is among the many celebrities to take part in the Dolly Parton meme challenge, but he took it a step further. The performer swapped Tinder for Grindr, a dating app for the LGBTQ community. Parton’s social media team gave birth to the meme challenge earlier this month, when she shared a similar collage.

Did I do this right? pic.twitter.com/ZkoV5T4yxB — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 24, 2020

Eminem’s submission to the meme challenge shows him wearing a tie for LinkedIn and him wearing a beard and jacket for Facebook. His Instagram photo shows him doing something inappropriate to a plastic reindeer, while his Grindr photo is a Photoshopped image of himself in the nude with a firecracker between his legs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Did I do this right?” Eminem wrote.

On Jan. 21, Parton kicked off the meme by sharing a collage comparing how she would present herself on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder. “Get you a woman who can do it all,” the caption read. The original Facebook post now has more than 12,000 shares.

Although it is possible that the meme format was born before Parton saw it, her name is now permanently attached to it. Therefore, the format has been dubbed the “Dolly Parton Meme challenge.”

It is not clear if Parton herself is aware that the meme has lit up or if she even had anything to do with it. CNN asked if Parton had a team behind her social media, but her publicist has not responded.

Other celebrities have joined the meme challenge. Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Naomi Campbell have all taken part. Even the hosts on The View and Live With Kelly and Ryan took part. On Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest made fun of Kelly Ripa’s obsession with sharing new photos of husband Mark Consulos that he just included pictures of the actor to represent her on Instagram and Tinder.

On Jan. 17, Eminem surprisingly released his 11th studio album, Music to be Murdered By. Proving that he can still provoke controversy, the album features a song called “Unaccommodating,” which includes a reference to the 2017 bombing at Ariana Grande’s Manchester, England concert.

“I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game / Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,” Eminem raps in the track. “They call me Saddam Hussein, Ayatollah Khomeini / Where’s Osama been? I been Laden lately.”

During the 2017 bombing, a suicide bomber killed 23 people, including himself. Just weeks after the concert, Grande returned to Manchester for the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which also featured performances by Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber.

Photo credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images