Eminem Calls Nicki Minaj ‘Wifey’ During Governor’s Ball Concert

Eminem and Nicki Minaj are doing their part to fuel those romance rumors. Eminem mentioned her during his Governors Ball set on Sunday, giving his “wifey” a shoutout onstage.

“I know she’s gonna see this,” he told the New York crowd after referring to Minaj as his “wifey,” Us Weekly reports. “Nicki! Let’s do this! I’m gonna tell you something about Nicki that she don’t even know. We go together.”

And as he predicted, Minaj shared and responded to Eminem’s shout out the next day.

“just found the intro to my album. He the [greatest of all time]. The sound of him screaming my name just completely confirmed to me in my head that I’m extremely and utterly afraid of Slim Shady,” she wrote on Instagram. “y’all know he BEEN tf CRAZY! If he say we go together then b— we go togeva. all I did was post my lil verse y’all I swear.”

Romance rumors began to swirl last month when Minaj, 35, teased lyrics from “Big Bank,” her collaboration with 2 Chainz and Big Sean in which she mentioned Eminem, 45.

“Told ’em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!!” Minaj wrote on May 25.

When one fan asked in the comments if she and Eminem were dating, she responded, “yes.”

The two exchanged jokes back and forth about the situation on social media after Eminem told a different fan, “Girl you know it’s true.”

“Babe I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding,” Minaj replied. “Yikes. I’ll talk to you when I get home.”

They’ve kept at the bit long enough for fans to wonder if there’s something actually going on between the two. At his concert in Boston at the 2018 Boston Calling music festival, Eminem gave Minaj a shout out.

“I want to take this time out right now to give a shout to my babe, Nicki Minaj. Sweetheart, I’ll be home to figure this s— out,” he said, before asking fans their opinions on the matter.

“So wait, one more time. Let me makes sure so I can actually make this official. How many people in Boston want me to date Nicki Minaj?” he asked the crowd, who cheered. “God d—it, me too.”

Yo @NICKIMINAJ! @Eminem wants you to text him back to talk about this…..📱 Eminem hinted at Nicki Minaj rumors at #BostonCalling! pic.twitter.com/BANk0H9zWn — 103.3 AMP Radio (@1033ampradio) May 28, 2018

Minaj responded to the shout out on social media, tweeting, “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse.”

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me😩. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse. 😭🤣😩😭😭 https://t.co/iFYi0OlzXQ — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 28, 2018

Eminem recently celebrated a decade of sobriety, sharing his 10-year Alcoholics Anonymous coin on Instagram in April. He checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic back in 2005 for addictions to prescription drugs and alcoholism and decided to finally get clean after nearly dying of a methadone overdose in 2007.

“The thing sobriety has taught me the most is the way I’m wired–why my thought process is so different,” Eminem said in a GQ interview in 2011. “I’ve realized that the way I am helps with the music. Sporadic thoughts will pop into my head and I’ll have to go write something down, and the next thing you know I’ve written a whole song in an hour. But sometimes it sucks, and I wish I was wired like a regular person and could go have a f—in’ drink.”

But he went on to say that he finally realized how to control his disease.

“But that’s the biggest thing about addiction,” he continued. “When you realize that you cannot — for f— sake, you can not — f— around with nothing ever again. I never understood when people would say it’s a disease. Like, ‘Stop it, dickhead. It’s not a disease!’ But I finally realized, f—, man — it really is.”