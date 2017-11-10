Eminem and Beyoncé Drop Surprise Collaboration and No One Can Cope

Eminem and Beyoncé just dropped a new collaboration track and fans aren’t sure how to cope with it.

“I’MMM BACK,” Eminem wrote in a Twitter post sharing a clip of the new track.

The track starts off with the iconic Beyoncé singing, “I walk on water/But I ain’t no Jesus” to a gospel-esque piano melody, and people on Twitter are already going crazy for it.

“Beyonce just gave nothing but church vocals on that song lol I live,” wrote one Twitter user.

Interestingly, the track is dropping the same day as Taylor Swift‘s new album, which some users think is more than coincidental.

“What’s the only thing that can overshadow a [Taylor Swift] album release? An [Eminem] — [Beyonce] collaboration. Sheeeeeeeeeesh,” wrote a fan.

It’s a fair point too considering Taylor has had a notable ongoing feud with Kanye West whom both Eminem and Beyoncé have been closely connected to.

Overall, people are really loving the track. Scroll down to see more reactions from fans on Twitter.

T. Swift Vs. Slim and Queen Bey

It’s been long-known that Taylor Swift was planning to drop her new album, Reputation today. This new track from the Detroit rapper and former Destiny’s Child singer, however, is a complete surprise.

There is no reason to believe that Eminem chose today to drop the song in an attempt to take focus away from Swift’s new album, but Twitter users clearly understand the power of such an epic combo.

Walk on Water by Eminem and Reputation by Taylor Swift on the same day, I am LIVING #Eminem #WalkOnWater #TaylorSwift #reputation — Troy – see pinned (@lafond_troy) November 10, 2017

The Return of Slim Shady

It’s been five years since Eminem released his last studio album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, which was RIAA certified as going four times platinum.

Since then he’s dropped a couple singles and even made headlines a few weeks ago with a controversial freestyle rap about Donald Trump.

“Walk on Water” is the first track off of what is said to be Eminem’s new album, Revival, that is scheduled to release on Nov. 17.

CAN WE TALK ABOUT EMINEM’S NEW SONG WALK ON WATER FEAT BEYONCE OMG OMG OMG I HAVENT LISTEN TO IT YET BUT I GET THE FEELING ITS GONNA BE SO GOOD WEYH OMG ITS A GOOD MONTH TAYLOR SWIFT AND THEN EMINEM IM HAVING THE TIME OF MY LIFE HERE OMG OMG OMG BLESS MEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — x (@aleyughhh) November 10, 2017

*listening to the new Eminem*



BEYONCE: I walk on water, but I ain’t no Jesus.

THE INTERNET: pic.twitter.com/gHkfqZRAWx — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) November 10, 2017

I would have never thought in my wildest dreams that Eminem and Beyonce would drop a song together. #WalkOnWater — ANG (@angreen94) November 10, 2017

The Beyoncé Factor

There’s no doubt that Eminem has enough legacy to drop a track with no guests and still garner a huge response.

However, choosing to drop a track with Beyoncé appears to have been one of the most cleverly calculated moves since Jay-Z dropped “Holy Grail” with Justin Timberlake.

Adding that epic star power has certainly driven fans wild and they are not holding back their emotions.

I haven’t even heard the song but @Beyonce did that pic.twitter.com/YqmoEc1xOA — beylamént thomas (@Official_Lament) November 10, 2017