Elton John Honors Late Mother After Private Funeral: ‘Thank You for Bringing Me Into This World’

Iconic singer Elton John recently suffered the loss of his mother, and took to social media to share a tribute to her following a private funeral service.

John shared a photo on Instagram of a gold plaque that reads, “Seila Eileen Farebrother – 4th December 2017 – Aged 92 Years.”

In a caption on the post John wrote, “Today’s funeral was perfect.

Having the service in the family chapel and attended by your brother and sister brought us all comfort.”

“Having the service where Nan lived out her final days brought you and your Mother back together again. Tomorrow your friends will gather separately to say their good byes,” John’s message continued.

“I’ve chosen all the music so everything will be just right. Thank-you for bringing me into the world and for all that you have done for me. Love, Elton,” he concluded.

John revealed on Instagram in early Dec. that his mother had passes away, writing, “So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank-you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton.”