Elton John Cuts Show Short, Breaks Down in Tears After Revealing New Diagnosis to Fans

Elton John was forced to cut his performance at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, short on Sunday due to a bout of walking pneumonia. The “Rocketman” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” singer cried as he broke the news to fans onstage, and later shared a tearful message to the fans in attendance about the abrupt end to the show.

“I want to thank everyone who attended the #EltonFarewellTour gig in Auckland tonight,” John wrote after performing 14 songs of his typical 25-song setlist. “I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans in attendance seemed to not mind the shortening of the show too much, being as many took to social media to thank the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer for giving his all for them. Some who were there and others who saw the display online also made remarks about how much John’s expression of emotion touched them.

Sir Elton John I fuckin love you. Thank you for blessing us with your talent tonight. Feel better soon look after yourself. 🤍🌈🚀✨ #EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/7PHEEz9ISW — 𝒮𝓉𝒶𝒸𝑒𝓎 (@staceypamelaa) February 16, 2020

“[Omg] elton john just made me start CRYIN i never want to see him cry ever again i am sad,” one fan tweeted. “please get better.”

“You are more than amazing, you are legend, you decided to do your show even knowing how sick you are and we love you so much for that,” a second fan wrote. “I hope you get well soon, please don’t cry and don’t be upset, you will get better, watching you cry just broke my heart, I love u.”

“Watching Elton John cry as he left the stage tonight, breaks my heart,” a third wrote.

“Elton, tonight you were incredible,” yet another fan wrote. “To perform the way you did, was just indescribable – the fact you continued to push through and sing (and sing incredibly) even when you couldn’t talk is just phenomenal. Thank you for everything, you are a true inspiration.”

Photo Credit: Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty Images