Eddie Money Suffers Pneumonia Following Heart Surgery, Cancels 2019 Shows

It will be much longer than anticipated before Eddie Money fans can hear the singer perform “Take Me Home Tonight” on the stage again. The ’70s and ’80s hitmaker reportedly developed pneumonia after his recent heart surgery and will be forced to cancel the rest of his 2019 tour dates.

Money, 70, announced on May 28 he needed a heart valve procedure after he began experiencing shortness of breath during his concerts around Memorial Day. His doctors told him to pull the brakes on performing and he planned to hit the road again in the middle of June. On June 10, Money tweeted he was still “on the mend and taking a break from the road.”

However, sources told TMZ he became ill during the May procedure and developed pneumonia. He was then forced to cancel the rest of his tour.

TMZ reported that Money is planning on hitting the road in 2020 to promote his new album, Brand New Day, and the rest of his AXS TV reality series, Real Money.

Money released Brand New Day on Friday. The album, which includes his single of the same name, is his first album of original material in more than 15 years.

“I’m so happy with the record – I think it’s one of the best albums I’ve ever made,” Money said in a statement in May. “And I’m really thrilled with the title tune. ‘Brand New Day’ is a great song among all the other incredible songs on the record. It’s an autobiographical tune. It’s going to be a fantastic album!”

The album is billed as an autobiography in song form, with Money joking, “Man, I’ve been doing this all of my life, I just thought it made so much sense you know?”

Money released his first album in 1977, kicking his career off with the smash hit singles “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Baby Hold On.” His other hits include “Maybe I’m a Fool,” “Shakin,’” “Take Me Home Tonight,” “Think I’m in Love,” “Peace in Our Time,” “I Wanna Go Back,” “Walk on Water” and “The Live in Your Eyes.”

In April 2018, AXS-TV launched Real Money, which follows Money, his wife Laurie, and their children Zachary, Jessica, Joseph, Julian and Desmond.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Money said he never wanted to retire from performing.

“I’m gonna stop when I’m rich, and I don’t think that’s ever gonna happen,” the rocker said. “For some reason, I missed the boat when it comes to the big money. I don’t know what happened, you know? I’m not really getting rich out here. But I look at it like this: The kids aren’t in jail, they’re not in rehab, nobody’s wrecked the car this week and there’s still milk in the refrigerator. I’m having a good month.”

Photo credit: Marc Flores/Getty Images