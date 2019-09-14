Eddie Money Reveals Hit Song He Hated Playing Live in Interview Before Death

In one of his final interviews, the late singer Eddie Money revealed there is one song he really hates playing live, and it is one of his biggest hits. During a chat with Rolling Stone last year, Money said he did not like performing his 1988 hit “Walk on Water.” Money died on Friday morning at age 70 following a battle with cancer.

Money, who toured almost non-stop until he fell ill earlier this year, told Rolling Stone he still performed “Walk on Water” because his fans love it.

“Everybody really likes ‘Walk on Water,’ and I hate singing ‘Na na na na na na na na na,’” Money explained. “I feel really silly singing the song, but you gotta go out there and do the songs that they love. [Sings] Na na na na na na na na na. I mean, come on. You try doing that for 30 years in a row. It’s not even a lyric. It was supposed to be a horn part, but the horn player never showed up, so I had to do it with my mouth.”

“Walk on Water” appeared on Monday’s 1988 album Nothing to Lose and was written by keyboardist Jesse Harms. By contrast, Money either wrote or co-wrote many of his other hit songs, including “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Baby Hold On,” “Think I’m In Love” and “Shakin.’”

In that same interview, Money said he had no interest in ever retiring from performing.

“I don’t want to retire, because I get the chance to dress up, I can shave and shower and get a haircut and go out there and do ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ and ‘Baby Hold On’ and the fans love it,” Money explained. “I’m helping my kids out. I got my son back there on drums, my other kid’s great on rhythm guitar, my daughter is dancing around like it’s her first gig. I feel very fortunate that I’m still doing what I’m doing. I mean, look at Frank Sinatra. He worked until the day he died, for Christ’s sake. Tony Bennett is still out there doing shows.”

Money died after a battle with stage 4 esophageal cancer. He is survived by his wife Laurie and their five children, daughter Jesse Money, and sons Zachary, Joseph, Desmond and Julian.

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” Money’s family said in a statement. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

At the time of his death, Money and his family starred in the AXS reality series Real Money, which debuted in April 2018. The show’s second season focused on his cancer treatment.

Photo credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images