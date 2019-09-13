Eddie Money’s Last Photo With Family Has Fans Singing Music Legend’s Praises

It was reported on Friday that rock ‘n’ roll star Eddie Money passed away, and a review of his Instagram page revealed that the music legend’s last photo with his family has fans singing his praises. In the image from June 6, Money was posed on a couch with his family around him while they all smiled for the camera. The post came as the singer was dealing with some health issues, and in the caption his family wrote, “The Money Family appreciates and is very grateful for the thoughts and prayers of Eddie’s friends and fans as he continues to recuperate from his heart valve procedure. He looks forward to getting back on the road very soon, but in the meantime, he hopes that you’ll all join him this Sunday watching one of his personal favorite episodes of #RealMoney when the Moneys head to Deadwood, South Dakota for some forced family fun!!”

Fans of the singer have since taken to the comments in the wake of the singer’s death, and are sharing their support and encouragement, with one writing,”God Bless You Eddie Money for all the great music and hours of joy you brought to my life and all your countless fans. Now Take those 2 Tickets to Paradise and keep rockin’ in this next part of your journey. Aloha.”

“So very sad and sorry- we loved him. Big love to you- his family, friends, and fans,”another fan wrote. “(To the Mrs.-I chatted with you two, a few years ago at his break, when he played the PickleBarrel in Killington, VT. All the best to you. RIP Eddie.”

“Praying for all of you and I’m so sorry for your loss,” someone else said. “His music will live forever, and he made my 80s childhood so great with his talent.”

“What a beautiful family. I’m so sorry for your loss,” a fourth fan offered, while one last user commented, “RIP Eddie! Your music will live on! Truly a Legend!”

In a statement to PopCulture.com on Friday, announcing his death, Money’s family said: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

