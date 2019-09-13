Eddie Money Fans Flock to Music Legend’s Last Instagram Post Detailing Recovery

Following the news of Eddie Money’s death, fans are flocking to the music legend’s last Instagram post that detailed his recovery from pneumonia and heart surgery. In the post from July 11, Money’s family issued a “quick update,” sharing how he was recovering and doing well, but would ultimately postpone all tour dates and the album release.

“While it was a very hard decision to make, focusing on Eddie’s health os the most important thing to the family at the moment. Eddie can’t wait to get back out there on stage and share new music with you! Thank you for all your love and support, it means the world,” the family said at the time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Friday, Money’s family issued a statement to news outlets reveling that the singer had passed away: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” they shared. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

In the wake of his passing, fans have showing the singer’s final Instagram post a lot of love and sorrow, with one fan commenting, “RIP EDDIE MONEY…Now, it’s time for you to go and enjoy those 2 tickets to paradise. Thank you for all the music.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Money (@imeddiemoney) on Jul 11, 2019 at 1:33pm PDT

“Rest In Peace Eddie,” another fan wrote. “I saw you in Boston last summer and it was amazing I still have the videos highlighted on my Instagram page. I’ve listened to your music my whole life and I’m glad I got to thank you after the show. My deepest condolences to your family. Thank you for the music.”

“My heart is broken,” someone else offered. “So blessed to have been able to meet and talk to him and have him sing “Maybe I’m a Fool” to me!! Love you, Eddie!!”

“RIP Eddie, you will be missed. I saw you twice over the years, once in Laughlin NV on my honeymoon in 1997 and then at Tulilip amphitheater when you opened for Rick Springfield in 2013. After the concert at Tulalip you were so happy to do a meet and greet and meet your fans. I still have my signed record you signed for me,” one last fan said. “RIP, Eddie the world will miss you, thank God we have your music!”

Photo Credit: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images