Eddie Money Fans Reminisce Over Music Legend’s Best Songs

Following the sad news of his death, Eddie Money fans have been taking to social media to reminisce over the music legend’s all-time best songs. It was announced on Friday that Money had passed away at the age of 70, after enduring heart surgery, pneumonia, and a stage 4 cancer diagnosis, all over the last few months. “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” The singer’s family said in a statement to PopCulture.com on Friday, announcing his death. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Over on Twitter and Instagram, fans of the singer have been honoring his memory by expressing sympathy over his death, and sharing which songs of Money’s were their favorites.

The most common Money songs being shared appear to be “Take Me Home Tonight,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” and “Baby Hold On.”

“I’d put the top 8-10 [Eddie Money] songs against ANY other artists top 8-10 songs. Thanks for the music, the laughs and for just being a great guy!” WWE superstar, and hard rocker, Chris Jericho said in memorial to the late icon.

“R.I.P. Eddie Money. Your music was incredible, but your kind heart, was even more legendary. I’ll never forget how you embraced me with love & kindness. Heaven gained one of the best. Love you Eddie,” someone else said.

One of my favorite videos in the 80s was Eddie Money’s I Think I’m in Love, where he plays a vampire in a gothic castle. RIP Eddie. https://t.co/P3xV8MmivL — Dr. Gangrene (@drgangrene) September 13, 2019

“I always blasted Eddie Money’s music in the shower or for random dance parties in my bedroom. Heaven will take you home tonight. Rest easy Eddie,” someone else wrote.

“Work isn’t even givin’ us a half day for Eddie Money’s passing! No respect for a legend. Sorry some of us are secure enough to have FEELINGS. After lunch, they can suck it. Gettin’ a 30 of Busch. Sit on my trunk in the parkin’ lot. Crank that good music,” another fan said.

For #MusicMonday this Monday we will do the music of Eddie Money. Take Me Home Tonight

Baby Hold On

Shakin

Two Tickets To Paradise Eddie is now in paradise in heaven. RIP Eddie Money Your music will live on forever#EddieMoney pic.twitter.com/CutAAZ0kqf — Chrissy (@PerryJuDo4ever) September 13, 2019

“Heartbroken to hear about one of the nicest guys in music has passed away,” one last fan shared. “When I told [Eddie Money] that my best friend wanted to meet him in the 80s, he and Laurie came out to meet her. He kissed her on the cheek and thanked her for coming to his show. Spent time chatting.”

