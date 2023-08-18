Ed Sheeran Admits Why He Thinks He Won't Be Invited to Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Ed Sheeran doesn't think that he'll be invited to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and he even has a reason for why. The English singer was recently a guest on Andy Cohen's Deep & Shallow podcast on SiriusXM. During their conversation, Cohen brought up the possibility of Sheeran performing at the big sporting event, and Sheeran admitted that he doesn't see it happening in any significant capacity.

"There was a conversation a while ago, I think it was when Coldplay was doing it, of me going on to play 'Thinking Out Loud.' I think that would be the only way that I would do it, is if I was joining someone else," Sheeran said. "I think it's an American thing," the singer added, then quipping, "I don't have pizazz." Sheeran explained, "You watch Prince, you watch Michael Jackson, you watch Katy Perry, you watch Lady Gaga, you watch Rihanna, you watch Beyoncé, like, all of these amazing performers – I'm just not that."

Sheeran went on to say, "I'm not gonna have dancers on stage. I'm not gonna have fireworks and blah blah. The Weeknd's one was all of that. I just can't... that's not me. I don't think that anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl either." Cohen jokingly replied, "You're a sparkly ginger. That's enough."

The topic of who might headline the next Super Bowl Halftime Show has been making headlines lately, with recent reports indicating that Lizzo had been considered, but was dropped amid the abuse allegations against her. The singer's name was said to be at the forefront of the NFL's list for 2024 Super Bowl performers. Now, a source from the organization has told The Daily Mail that backlash over the accusations has led the NFL to drop her from consideration. "Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal," the source said.

Earlier this month, Lizzo was accused of sexual harassment and "creating a hostile work environment." The allegations come from a lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court by three dancers who previously worked with Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson. The suit also outlines allegations against her production company — Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. — and her dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley.