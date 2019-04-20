Ed Sheeran Fans Weigh in After Hong Kong Show Gets Cancelled

Ed Sheeran was forced to cancel a sold-out show at Hong Kong Disneyland Thursday night due to thunderstorms and lightning. The “Shape of You” singer was particularly sad to disappoint fans there again, since he already cancelled a show in the city two years ago.

Fans started showing up at the concert venue at 4 p.m. local time, with the rain starting at around 6 p.m. However, the concert promoter waited until 9:20 p.m. to tell the 20,000 fans the show would not go on, reports the South China Post.

Sheeran took to his Instagram Story to apologize to fans at around 9 p.m. local time.

Ed’s message about the show in Hong Kong (that had to be cancelled bc of the lightning storm and safety issues). pic.twitter.com/smic0NLRKz — Ed Sheeran Updates (Fanpage) (@EdSheeran_EU) April 18, 2019

“Hey to everyone in Hong Kong at the show,” Sheeran said in the video, reports PEOPLE. “Yeah, sorry about that. It literally had nothing to do with me. I’m here, all the crew are here, set up, sound checked, ready to go. And then they told us there was a lightning storm and that we’d just wait it out. … The later it got, they were just saying, ‘Another half-hour, another half-hour, another half-hour,’ and now they’ve just pulled the show. It’s nothing to do with me.”

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer continued, “I’m so sorry that people have come out and waited in the rain and got wet for no show… There will obviously be refunds, so look out for that, I’ll post information about that. But yeah, I’m very, very sorry for wasting your time.”

Hours later, Sheeran posted another message on Instagram to apologize and explain what happened.

“Hong Kong, apologies for yesterday,” Sheeran wrote. “I promise I will come back and make this up to you before the year ends. In the process of making plans. Love you all, and sorry again.”

In the caption, Sheeran explained that he and his team were not allowed on the stage. They thought the lightning would pass, but when it did not, they were forced to cancel the show.

While fans were sad about the cancelled show, they continued to support Sheeran and assured him it was not his fault.

“It’s fine we still love you and waiting for you,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Your apologies mean so so much, thank you. we understand that the weather was out of control and it was not your fault at all. we just wish you could have come out for a few minutes but I understand that you were not allowed,” another fan wrote.

“It’s s–y but it happens. Nothing you could control. Thanks for being the type of musician who actually cares. Some chalk it up to nothing,” another wrote. “Hope to see you some day.”

“You are literally the best,” one fan wrote. “Your fans will truly understand. Glad everyone is safe. And no more apologies necessary! You’re the most polite and compassionate artist I’ve ever known! Keep on doing you, Ed! You’re amazing and your music gets me through all my days.”

Sheeran was previously forced to cancel performances in Hong Kong after breaking his wrist and elbow in a bike accident in 2017.

Thursday’s show at Hong Kong Disneyland was supposed to be the second part of a two-night stand. He performed there on Wednesday night without a hitch.

Sheeran is still out on tour to promote his 2017 album ÷. He is scheduled to perform in Seoul on April 21 and Osaka on April 23. After the Asia leg, he starts a tour of Europe on May 24 in France. His tour finally wraps in August in the U.K.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Apple Music