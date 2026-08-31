Earth, Wind & Fire Member in Coma Following Medical Emergency

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris is on the long road to recovery after he was placed in a medically induced coma due to a medical emergency that occurred earlier this month.

In a Facebook , Paris’ team revealed the situation. “Over the past several days, we have intentionally kept many details of John’s condition private out of respect for him and his family. As information has begun to circulate publicly, we feel it’s important that everyone hears the story directly from us so there is no confusion about where things stand today.”

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Paris’ team noted that fellow Earth, Wind & Fire manager Toshi has been by his side throughout the medical event. “Her steady presence, care, and support during those first moments meant more than words can express, and the family will always be grateful.

The drummer’s team further shared that he had woken up from the coma. “He looked around the room and quietly asked, ‘Where’s [my wife] Kathy?’ Once he saw her, you could feel the relief that swept through everyone. Then he looked over at Eddie with that wonderfully wicked sense of humor that everyone who knows John has come to love and said, ‘Get me outta here man!’”

However, the moment was short-lived. “Not too long after that John’s blood pressure began to rise, and he had difficulty breathing,” Paris’ team shared. “His doctors made the difficult decision to sedate him again so his body could stabilize and continue receiving the best possible care.”

Although things looked grim, Paris’ team shared an last week revealing some good news. “After weeks of uncertainty, setbacks, small victories, and countless prayers, John’s doctors have told the family that John’s life is no longer in danger.”

While the drummer’s loved ones are hopeful about the recent development, it is not the end of his health battle journey. “John remains in the hospital and still faces at least two more surgeries before he can begin the next phase of his recovery,” his team shared. “At this time, there is no timeline for when he may be released, and even then, he is expected to face a minimum of six months of rehabilitation.”



