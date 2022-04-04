Grammys 2022: Trevor Noah’s Subtle Joke About Will Smith and Chris Rock Went Under the Radar

In his opening monologue, Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah made a subtle, fleeting reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars a week ago. The Daily Show comedian held it to the very end of his opening monologue, just before he threw the show over to Oliva Rodrigo. The Grammys ceremony is taking place exactly one week after the 94th Academy Awards.

“It is going to be such a beautiful evening,” Noah said from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. “Don’t even think of it as an awards show. This is a concert where we’re giving out awards, all right? We’re going to be listening to some music. We’re going to be dancing. We’re going to be singing. We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths, and we’re going to be giving out awards all throughout the night.”

The “keeping people’s names out of our mouths” line was a reference to what happened at the Oscars on March 27. When Rock took the stage to present the Best Documentary Feature Oscar, the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith looking like she was going to star in G.I. Jane 2, a reference to her shaved head. Smith then walked up onto the stage, slapped Rock across the face, then sat back down. He yelled at Rock twice to “keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth.”

Smith was not escorted out of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Instead, he was allowed to stay in the theater and pick up the Best Actor trophy for King Richard. He apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees during his acceptance speech. He did not apologize to Rock until Monday when he published a statement on Instagram.

On Friday, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the organization that presents the Oscars before the Board of Governors decides on a punishment. “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” Smith said in a statement. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” Smith continued. “I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”