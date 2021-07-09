Dua Lipa Set to Make Acting Debut Alongside Henry Cavill

✖

Pop star Dua Lipa is set to make her acting debut in Argylle, a spy thriller from filmmaker Matthew Vaughn that has an all-star cast. Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson have all signed on to star in the movie. Lipa, 25, is a pop sensation with hits like "New Rules," "Don't Start Now," "Break My Heart" and "Physical," as well as two hit albums on her resume.

Argylle is based on an upcoming spy novel by Ellie Conway, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be produced by Vaughn's Marv banner and follows Argylle, the world's greatest spy, in the middle of a global conspiracy. Vaughn - whose films include Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, and the Kingsman movies - plans to make at least three Argylle films, with shooting for the first film starting in August in Europe.

Vaughn will direct from a script by Wonder Woman co-writer Jason Fuchs, with Vaughn producing with Fuchs, Adam Bohling, and David Reid. The executive producers are Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn, and Adam Fishbach. Vaughn is so confident in the project that he said Argylle will "reinvent the spy genre."

"We are delighted that we will be starting our fourth, and by far the biggest, feature film production since the start of the global pandemic," Marv CEO Kamasa said in a statement. "It demonstrates both our desire to scale up our production activity and our ambition to continue to launch new franchises beyond the Kingsman series of films."

Marv's next productions include Jon S. Baird's Tetris, starring Taron Egerton, and Camille Griggin's Silent Night, starring Kiera Knightley and Lily-Rose Depp. Stunt director Damien Winters is also making School Fight for the company. Vaughn's next film, The King's Man, a prequel to the Kingsman films, will finally hit theaters on Dec. 22. It was first scheduled to open in November 2019 but was postponed to 2020, then postponed several more times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lipa celebrated her casting in Argylle by posting a teaser image on Instagram Thursday. The London-born singer won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2019 following the international success of her 2016 self-titled debut album. In 2021, she won Best Pop Vocal Album for her second album, Future Nostalgia, which also became a worldwide phenomenon during the pandemic. Her hit single "Don't Start Now" was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.