Chappell Roan Draws Comparisons to Lady Gaga and David Bowie Following 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Performance: 'She Literally Is the Moment'

As she continues to climb the charts and play at sold-out shows as part of her The Midwest Princess Tour, rising queer pop star Chappell Roan made a splash with her recent late night talk show appearance. On Thursday night, the "Pink Pony Club" songstress, 26, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her hit single "Good Luck, Babe!," not only impressing the audience with her "phenomenal" vocals and fashion, but also drawing comparisons to other pop greats. Before taking the stage for her performance, Roan, dressed in a black swan outfit, sat down to chat with Fallon. Reflecting on her sudden rise to stardom, her fame shooting up in recent months after she opened for Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour and following her Coachella performance, Roan, asked by Fallon what it feels like, quipped that "it feels like I was right all along" before admitting that everything after she first started drawing crowds has been the "cherry on top." As her The Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess 2023 debut album continues to rise on the charts, Roan said that she "wanted to make something that I could party to and other people could party to, and something that I would never be sad or bored performing." The "HOT TO GO" singer than swapped her black swan costume for a white swan outfit as she took the stage to perform "Good Luck, Babe!," her performance captivating the audience and drawing plenty of comments on social media.

'The most iconic rise to stardom' As she wowed the viewers with her performance, many couldn't help but notice that they were witnessing a star on the rise. Commenting on the YouTube video of Roan's appearance, one person wrote, "Wow I think this is the most iconic rise to stardom I have ever witnessed while sentient guys we are witnessing a f-ing star do we realize this yet."

Comparison to other pop icons As Roan continues to chart her path to stardom, she is already drawing comparisons to other pop greats, including David Bowie and Lady Gaga, among others. "Madonna, Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan. THE queens of pop," one person commented. "Very few people embody the fullness of Pop the way they can and do." An Instagram upload of her "Good Luck, Babe!" performance drew comments like, "she's like the modern female David Bowie" and "She gives me early Gwen Stefani vibes," with somebody else writing, "Chappell is THE pop star of the 2020's. I'm calling it." Several others drew comparisons to Cindy Lauper, one person writing, "She gives Cindy Lauper vibes with Gaga fashion and stage presence."

'This is what I want to see!' On X (formerly Twitter), one person applauded Roan's presence in the pop world, writing, "This is what I want to see! A pop star being a f-ing pop star! Give me drama and theatrics!!!!! oh Chappell Roan you are mother." Replying to the post, another person said, "This reminds me SO much of how I felt when I saw Gaga, every single red carpet, interview, appearance, anything we never knew what we were getting. I love Chappell because [she] makes me feel just like that again." Somebody else wrote, "she gives me Young Lady Gaga, Cyndi Lauper, and Kate Bush she is today's definition of a real pop star."

Fans can't get enough of her fashion (Photo: THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1992 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Chappell Roan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 20, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images) - Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images) "I can't get enough of her. the look," one person wrote. "The f-ing fucking black to white swan concept for the interview and now the performance. the white lashes and stunning nails. the vocals. the stage presence. the queers are winning!" "STOPPP SHE WAS A BLACK SWAN FOR THE INTERVIEW AND IS A WHITE SWAN FOR THE PERFORMANCE AHHHHH," somebody else added, with another person writing on Instagram, "The looks that she performs in should have an entire wing in the Met. Absolutely game changing."

The 'HOT TO GO' singer continues to impress with her vocals "Her vocal performance is amazing for so many reasons," somebody shared. "She sings unique to her own voice, she hits her notes seamlessly, she has such flexible range, & doesn't strain or put any tension to her voice at all. It's all so apparent even in her pre recorded songs, she has so much talent & I'm glad she's finally getting the recognition she deserves." Another person seemed to agree, writing, "WOW i heard this on the radio today and i was like "damn i wonder if it's difficult for her to hit that note live", NOPE IT WAS SO EASY GO OFF QUEEN."

'She absolutely killed' her 'Tonight Show' performance "I've watched several live performances of this and she absolutely killed this one," another person commented. "The head voice, the belting, the swan lake aesthetic, the ethereal lighting design, the camera panning through the reeds... PERFECT!!! Especially the belting after the bridge. She was literally out-singing the backing track. Truly gave me chills. There are so many vocalists from our generation of pop girlies who have a cute image and fun lyrics but don't have the vocals. Chappell really is the whole package. She's something special and I'm so thankful for everything she's shared with us.