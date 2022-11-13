Dua Lipa Denies World Cup Opening Ceremony Rumor in Strong Fashion

Dua Lipa denied rumors that she would be performing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins on Nov. 20 in Qatar. The "New Rules" singer cited Qatar's human rights record, which has been criticized around the world. Thousands of migrant workers have reportedly died since Qatar was awarded the tournament. The Qatari government has also been criticized for its anti-LGBT policies.

"There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform," Lipa wrote in an Instagram Story post Sunday. "I will be cheering England on from afar. I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup."

Lipa's statement comes just a few days after BTS member Jung Kook announced that he will perform at the World Cup and contribute to the soundtrack. BTS recently went on hiatus, and Jung began his solo career earlier this year with the song "My You." Some members of the band will also begin their mandatory military service in Korea.

Qatar was awarded the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 2010. The decision to award the tournament to the country has been scrutinized ever since, especially over its treatment of migrant workers, who make up 90% of the workforce, reports PBS. Last year, The Guardian reported that around 6,500 workers have died since Qatar was awarded the tournament. Qatar also has restrictions on free speech and homosexuality is illegal. The tournaments are typically held during the summer in the northern hemisphere, but the 2022 World Cup was moved to the winter because of the extreme heat.

The 2022 World Cup starts on Nov. 20 with Qatar's team playing Ecuador in the opener. The U.S. team will play its first match on Monday, Nov. 21 against Wales. The tournament will end on Dec. 18. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup.

Lipa released her smash hit second album, Future Nostalgia, in March 2020 and won the 2021 Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. She is finishing up the Australian leg of the world tour to promote the album this week. Earlier this year, she appeared on "Potion," the new single by Calvin Harris with Young Thug.