Drummer Sentenced for Allegedly Inciting Riot

✖

A drummer has been sentenced to six years in prison for allegedly inciting a riot in November. According to Euronews, drummer Alexei Santchuk and his band were initially arrested and sentenced to 15 days in prison for taking part in "[unauthorized] demonstrations" against the re-election of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. However, Santchuk has now been convicted on additional charges such as "seriously violating public order" and inciting people to participate in "mass riots."

According to reports, the indictment, Sanchuk committed acts that "grossly breached public order 'under the guise of mass events.'" He is specifically alleged to have disobeyed police officers while blocking a roadway and shouting slogans. Sanchuk is also accused of clapped his hands loudly and waved a white-red-white flag. Additionally, an investigation reportedly found that Sanchuk "organized a community where he taught people, urging individuals to take part in group actions that grossly violate public order." He is also alleged to have taught others to take part in protests by "clapping their hands loudly," which "disturbed the peace of citizens."

Marches rarely go without music, and this irritates the regime even more. Alyaksei Sanchuk, the drummer who played at the protests, was detained in November and now is sentenced to 6 years in prison. He was accused of participating in «mass riots under the guise of mass events». pic.twitter.com/vr2Fmr0HF8 — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) May 13, 2021

It is also said that Sanchuk "was reportedly beaten after arrest and reported pressure while speaking in court." It's claimed that he was forced to record a video confession on Belarus state TV. Euronews notes that riots and protests like the one Sanchuk is alleged to have participated in have been raging in Belarus for several months.

Belarus. Aleksey Sanchuk, a drummer who played at peaceful protests jailed for 6 years by violent Lukashenko's regime after police fabricated "criminal" evidence. Cause: "organizing riots diguised as mass event" https://t.co/KN5Djbk9Tv pic.twitter.com/h3PNRWpZ84 — Greg Lewicki (@GregLewicki) May 14, 2021

Many of those who have taken part in the protests of the country's authoritarian crackdown have been arrested. Others have been forced to go into exile. This includes former presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.