Drummer Chuck Morris and His Son Found Dead After Going Missing

The missing persons' case of Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and his son Charley has come to a tragic end. The remains of the two men were found on Sunday, April 9 in a lake in Arkansas, their family announced on social media. The family is organizing some memorial events that fans can get involved with if they want.

Chuck Morris, 47 and his 20-year-old son Charley went on a kayaking trip in Arkansas last month when they disappeared. They were last heard from on March 16 and were known to be traveling around the Lost Bridge Village of Beaver Lake area. The Benton County Sheriff's Office published a statement on Facebook on Friday announcing that this father and son duo had finally been recovered.

"After 24 days of recovery efforts, the bodies of both Charles Morris IV (Chuck-Father) and Charles Morris V (Charley-son) have been recovered thanks to the technology and efforts by all personnel," it read. "Our heart goes out the family of Chuck and Charley Morris and we are thankful today that we can help bring closure."

The Morris family's statement was posted on the Lotus Instagram page. It said "we have concluded the cause of [their deaths] was drowning," and thanked the sheriff's department for their efforts. The band itself also wrote: "Thanks to the efforts of the local search teams. We appreciate your support at this time."

Finally, the post moved on to the "Morris Family Benefit Concert," reading: "Thank you all for the outpour[ing] of support from around the world – we feel it and love you just as much! We look forward to meeting many of the Lotus fans at the upcoming benefit concerts in Denver, Harrisburg, and New York. Please purchase tickets at lotusvibes.com. Help support the family's immediate financial needs by donating at the GoFundMe link in our bio."

The crowdfunding campaign has raised over $200,000 at the time of this writing with a goal of $250,000. That webpage has more statements from the family and others involved in this heartbreaking search. It has also provided a place for fans to post their fond memories of Chuck and their condolences to the family.

Lotus is an instrumental electronic jam band formed in 1999 while its founding members were enrolled in Goshen College in Indiana. The group is known for incorporating many genres into its work and relying on improvisation to spice up live performances. The band has scheduled four "Morris Family Benefit Concerts" in late April and early May. More information and tickets are available on the band's website here.