Drake Gets Booed off Stage After Giving Surprise Performance at Tyler, The Creator’s Music Festival

Drake was booed off stage this weekend at Tyler, The Creator’s music festival, Camp Flog Gnaw. The rapper was a surprise performer at the event, but not the one fans were hoping for, and after persistent booing, he left the stage. Videos of the awkward incident are now going viral.

Drake took the stage at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California as the surprise headliner of the entire festival. The 33-year-old got through about nine songs, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight, but the loud “boos” from the audience started to get in the way of his set. Finally, he addressed the heckling.

“Like I said, I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What’s up?” Drake told the audience. “If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight.”

We already know Drake is a sensitive soul, you didn’t need to do him like this 😔pic.twitter.com/xhhTCI5Sys — anouska (@_anouskamoss) November 11, 2019

When that was met with cries of “no” and more boos, Drake decided to cut his set short. According to Billboard, he was scheduled to continue for at least 20 more minutes.

“It’s been love. I love y’all. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me,” Drake said as he left the stage.

As the footage makes the rounds online, fans are still trying to make sense of what happened. A big part of the problem seems to be a rumor that the headliner was Frank Ocean. In some of the videos from the scene, shouts can be heard saying “Frank!” suggesting that fans were not satisfied with the lineup.

Fans reportedly got the idea that Ocean might take the stage from an Instagram Live video he appeared in. Ocean has worked closely with Tyler, The Creator for years, and is in his hip-hop collective Odd Future. Apparently, hopes were too high, and Drake suffered the consequences.

Still, critics of Drake took the opportunity to gloat over other perceived failures. The rapper has often been criticized for his friendship with actress Millie Bobby Brown, which began when she was 14. Many people were confused and put off by the relationship, feeling that Drake had ulterior motives. Last fall, Brown revealed that the rapper sometimes texted her “boy advice.”

“We just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more!” she told Access Hollywood at the time.

Drake after getting booed off stage pic.twitter.com/VyicwErxtb — Lewis Hits the Big Time! (@lewismaaate) November 11, 2019

Fans took this for a creepy advance from the rapper, though Brown pushed back. Drake stayed silent on the issue, and this weekend, many fans joked that he would be looking to Brown to console him after he was booed off stage.

Camp Flog Gnaw is a music festival organized by Tyler, The Creator and curated specifically to his interests. Videos from other angles shows Tyler jumping up and down and cheering for Drake from the crowd, which some are taking as a sign that the crowd should have been kinder to the Canadian rapper.