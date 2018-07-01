Drake Confirms He Has a Son Through Lyrics on New Album

After weeks of speculation, Drake confirmed he is a father.

The 31-year-old rapper addressed the rumors that he fathered a child with French artist and former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux on multiple tracks off his new album Scorpion, which he released Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to PEOPLE, the rapper first mentions the rumors on “Emotionless,” which samples Mariah Carey. Drake raps, “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world/I was hidin’ the world from my kid/From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate/Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.”

“Breakin’ news in my life, I don’t run to the blogs/The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call/They always ask, ‘Why let the story run if it’s false?’ You know a wise man once said nothin’ at all,” he adds.

Drake then seemingly addresses his relationship with 8-month-old son Adonis’ mother by referencing Michael Jackson’s hit “Billie Jean” in the song “March 14.”

“She’s not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time/ S—, we only met two times, two times,” he raps, referring to his mom Sandi Graham.

“Now it’s rough times, I’m out here on front lines/Just tryin’ to make sure that I see him sometimes/It’s breakin’ my spirit/Single father, I hate when I hear it/I used to challenge my parents on every album/Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/ Always promised the family unit/I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it.”

The rapper continues, “Fairy tales are saved for the bedtime stories I tell you now/I don’t want you worry about whose house you live at/Or who loves you more or who’s not there/Who did what to who ‘fore you got here.”

On the track, Drake confirmed his son was born on Oct. 11 and says he celebrated in Miami when a DNA test confirmed he was the father.

However, Drake also reveals while he rushed out and bought a crib for the baby, he has only met the boy once at Christmas time.

“I only met you one time, introduced you to Saint Nick/I think he musta brought you like 20 gifts/Your mother say you growin’ so fast that they don’t even really fit/But man, you know/I still had to get it for my boy though.”

The rapper opened up about his hopes for another visit soon, as well as for a better relationship with his baby mama.

“They said that in two weeks you’re supposed to come in town/Hopefully by the time you hear this/Me and your mother will have come around/Instead of always cuttin’ each other down,” he raps.

Drake addresses the topic one more time on track “8 Our of 10”, rapping, “The only deadbeats is whatever beats I been rappin’ to,” and “Never a matter of ‘could I?’ or ‘should I?’/Kiss my son on the forehead then kiss your ass goodbye.”

Aside from the deep dive into the topic of fatherhood, Scorpion features JAY-Z, Nicki Minaj, Future and Ty Dolla $ign. Drake also samples Jackson on the track “Don’t Matter to Me,” which TMZ reports is unreleased music from the King of Pop.