Don Omar Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Don Omar has cancer but he's letting fans know he'll be okay. In an Instagram post showcasing a hospital band on his arm, the Reggaeton artist captioned a post in Spanish: "Today yes, but tomorrow I won't have cancer. Good intentions are well received. See you soon. #FuckCancer." He shared to social media on June 17. But the diagnosis seemingly hasn't slowed him down. The cancer post came just hours after he posted an Instagram Reel featuring auditions from dancers for the second leg of his Back to Reggaetón Tour. "The most special thing about today's auditions is seeing that there are people who want to dare to dream with me," Don Omar said in the post shared two days prior on Saturday, June 15. "Thank you to each of you who gave your all on the dance floor! This second stage of the tour comes with everything."

After a hiatus from the industry, In 2023, he made a huge comeback with his 2023 album Forever King, followed by an intense 20-date Back to Reggaetón tour that ran from March 7 to April 21. He later extended the tour with 18 additional dates. The second leg of the tour will launch on Wednesday, Aug. 7 in Oakland, Calif., and conclude in September.

A force in the reggaeton genre, he had a longstanding feud with Daddy Yankee, known for his hit single, "Gasolina," released in 2004. Omar's biggest crossover hit is "Dale Don Dale," featuring rapper Fabolous, released the following year in 2005. In December 2023, Omar and Yankee ended their feud in separate Instagram posts.

Born in a sector of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he has earned a number of awards, including three Latin Grammy Awards, one Billboard Music Awards, 17 Billboard Latin Music Awards, three Lo Nuestro Awards, and eight Viña del Mar International Song Festival Awards. He's also acted in a number of films, including the Fast & Furious franchise.